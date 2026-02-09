Caller Was Asking Several Unrelated Questions, So This Tech Support Employee Had To Create A New Ticket With Each One

Some customers are brimming with questions when they talk to tech support.

This tech support employee was talking to a woman on the phone who kept asking different questions. He had to create a new ticket with every question, and the caller didn’t like that.

Read below for the full story.

Tickets Please Me: Thank you for calling the IT Help Desk. This is (my name). Can I confirm your name and ID? Customer: Yeah, I just spoke with another tech, but my call disconnected. I have another issue. Can you sign into my computer and take a look at this? Me: I understand. Can I first have your name and ID number? Customer: Yes, it’s (spells name), and my ID is (ID). Me: OK, (customer’s name). You mentioned you had another ticket. How may I assist you, and can you give me the ticket number? Customer: I don’t have a ticket number, but the issue is that the last tech pinned the Desktop to my list of folders, and now it’s duplicating. Can you sign in and fix it? Me: OK. Can you give me the computer number? Customer: The last tech didn’t ask for it. Me: I want to make sure it’s the right one. Can you give me the number so I can be sure? Customer: It’s (number).

This tech support employee started helping the caller with her desktop.

I signed into her computer and saw maybe five icons on her desktop. Me: I don’t see any duplicates on the desktop. Can you show me where they are? Customer: They are not here. They are on the Desktop. The customer opened the Desktop Quick Access folder, and the same files were there. Me: Ma’am, this is a shortcut to the Desktop folder. It’s not a new folder. The same icons will appear here. Customer: Well, it looks cluttered. Can you make sure only items that are not on my desktop appear in the folder? Me: Let me see what I can do. I spent some time looking at this and sent it over to Tier 2, as she kept asking customization questions.

The exchange went on.

Customer: In the meantime, can you tell me how to check the size of OneDrive? I showed her how to check the size of OneDrive. Customer: No, I want to see how much data we have left. Me: Ma’am, there is not really a size limit. It’s 25 TB company-wide. You personally have unlimited space as long as the company doesn’t pass that cap. Customer: But I want to see how much is left. Me: It’s a company account, ma’am. If you’d like, I can send this to the OneDrive team. Let me send the ticket over.

And she had another question.

Customer: OK, I have one more question on OneDrive. What do the icons mean? I created a third ticket and answered her questions. Customer: Wait, I just got an email. Why are you creating more tickets? Me: Company policy. For every issue reported, I need to create a new ticket. Customer: Why do you keep doing this? I’m just asking questions. Me: I need to keep a record for everything that is reported here. Customer: Well, I have more questions, but I’m not sure I’m going to ask you, since you will just create more tickets.

But she didn’t like receiving new tickets.

Me: I understand the concern, ma’am, but I do need to create a ticket if the problem is different enough. As I said, they want to keep records. Now, is there anything else I can do for you today? Customer: I have one more question, but no more tickets. Me: I can’t make that promise. If it’s similar enough, I might be able to put it in the notes of an existing ticket, but it has to be close enough. Customer: I’m tired of the computer adding programs to my Recent Items. How do I only make it so the computer adds what I want? Here, I was thankful that this issue was close enough to her first issue.

This tech support deserves an award for his patience.

Another problem, another ticket.

