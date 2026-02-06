Campers Complain To Ranger About A Neighbor’s Parking Situation, But He Soon Finds Out They’re Actually The Ones Creating The Problem

Imagine going camping, but the people at the campsite next to you have spread their stuff out so much that they’re taking up part of your campsite. Would you complain about it or just made do with what’s left of your campsite?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and she wasn’t going to say anything about it. But then the neighboring campers decided to complain about her!

Let’s see how the story plays out.

I can’t park on your campsite? Ok. Camping for 10 days. My husband has a last minute work trip and I have an appointment on first day. He drives up with 22 ft camper, sets up and then drives to airport. It’s a hassles and a half because folks in next site are spread all over and he doesn’t want to bother them. It takes two hours, but he gets camper situated without disturbing anyone.

But there was a big problem.

Only thing is, because folks next door are so spread out, there’s no place to put our car. So husband asks two sites over if he can park on an unused section of their site. I drive up next day. I park in suggested spot and run into camper for another doctor appointment. 45 minutes later, I come out to a park ranger at my door. Seems folks next door complained about my truck. It’s partially on their lot and they want it moved.

She pointed out the real problem.

I tell ranger (who is steeling for a fight) that I’d park on my lot, but the complainers are over the line by a good foot or two so idk where to put my vehicle. Ranger marches over and makes complainers move their camper and stuff that’s on my lot. When they’re done, I say “thank you. That looks great” only to have “well as long as you’re happy” snapped at me. I look at guy, then turn to his kids and tell them to get off my picnic table and go to their own. And don’t forget your toys.

The neighboring campers were ridiculous to complain when they were the ones causing the problem!

