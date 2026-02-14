Careless Cousin Brought A Pet While She Was A Stayover Guest At Her Brother-In-Law’s Place, So The Brother-In-Law Wanted Her To Get Rid Of It

Isn’t it annoying when a stayover guest gets a bit too comfortable?

This user shares how her wife’s cousin brought a pet while she was staying at his place!

Check out the full story.

WIBTA for telling my wife’s cousin that she needs to get rid of her new ferret (or I will) or she and the ferret both need to leave? I didn’t think was gonna be as long as it ended up being, so sorry and thank you in advance For context, my wife’s [29F] younger cousin [27F] moved in with us a few months ago after she got dealt some rough cards in her personal & work life.

This is where everything got a bit tricky…

I [28M] was hesitant at the start because my wife’s cousin, we’ll call her Jamie, is notoriously impulsive at times; which has led to my wife having to get Jamie out of sticky situations a good handful of times throughout our 6-year relationship. Nonetheless, we opened our home (with our young son) to Jamie, to give her a healthy & safe environment to get back on her feet. We agreed that Jamie could stay with us rent free until she had secured two paychecks from a job so she didn’t have to dip into her savings more than needed.

UH OH…

Thankfully, it wasn’t too long [about 5ish weeks] before she got another marketing job and for all means & purposes I was very hopeful that she would be out of our hair within the following 2 months. Jamie was already talking about finding her own place and I could quietly deal with the dirty dishes left in the sink and the absolute chaos that she had turned our laundry room into. HOWEVER, it is coming up on Jamie’s second paycheck and me and my wife had already started discussing what we were gonna ask for Jamie’s ‘rent’. The day she gets paid, she comes back home with a baby FERRET, that is ‘pure-bred’ and ‘has papers’. Jamie had spent almost a grand when it was all said and done and not once did she think to discuss it with me or my wife.

That’s INSANE!

Jamie has NEVER owned anything other than the occasional goldfish that never lasted long under her care so we’re just GOBSMACKED at the situation. And now its been 3ish weeks of utter hell in this household, Jamie has clearly not done any research on what owning a ferret entails. It’s supposed to stay in her room but if we’re not home she lets it free roam and it go to the bathroom everywhere, has nearly gotten stuck multiple times in our lazyboy and around our washer and dryer.

She had no idea how to look after the poor pet!

A bunch of stuff has gotten chewed up and ruined. Our house just absolutely reeks strictly from her room alone and it’s MEAN, it will break skin constantly biting my son, my wife, and myself. Jamie always has some bullcrap excuses as to why x,y,z happened but nothing has changed outside of the meager $300 she gives us A MONTH.

Now he’s divided between everything!

My wife is more or less on my side about it, I’m just not sure what option to go with as I also worry about how the rest of my wife’s family will perceive the situation and I don’t want that added pressure/stress on my sweet wife who is already at her wits end with all of this. It’s gonna be a disaster I’m sure but any advice to help mitigate it would be appreciated.

OUCH! That sounds annoying!

Why would they tolerate a roommate like that?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being a bit annoying here!

