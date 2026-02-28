February 28, 2026 at 4:48 am

‘Chester is a professional boxer at this point.’ – A Cat Got A New Puppy Sibling And Her Life Has Been Hectic Ever Since

by Matthew Gilligan

cat and dog fighting

TikTok/@itsjustemmak

There’s a reason why the term “fighting like cats and dogs” exists…

And you’re about to see why!

A woman named Emma showed TikTokkers how her cat and her new puppy are getting along under the same roof.

cat and dog fighting

TikTok/@itsjustemmak

The video’s text overlay reads, “We brought a puppy home two weeks ago and our cat hasn’t had a minute of peace since.”

Viewers were treated to different clips of the dog and the cat quarreling around the house and of the cat constantly swatting the pooch.

cat and dog fighting

TikTok/@itsjustemmak

The video’s caption reads, “Chester is a professional boxer at this point.”

Yeah, that sounds about right!

cat and dog fighting

TikTok/@itsjustemmak

Check out the video.

@itsjustemmak

Chester is a professional boxer at this point #goldenretriever #goldenretrieverpuppy #catsoftiktok #fyp #puppytiktok

♬ sonido original – dinoedits_superandom🦖

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.43.02 AM Chester is a professional boxer at this point. A Cat Got A New Puppy Sibling And Her Life Has Been Hectic Ever Since

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.43.27 AM Chester is a professional boxer at this point. A Cat Got A New Puppy Sibling And Her Life Has Been Hectic Ever Since

And this viewer was amused.

Screenshot 2026 02 08 at 9.43.36 AM Chester is a professional boxer at this point. A Cat Got A New Puppy Sibling And Her Life Has Been Hectic Ever Since

These two are really going at it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter