‘Chester is a professional boxer at this point.’ – A Cat Got A New Puppy Sibling And Her Life Has Been Hectic Ever Since

There’s a reason why the term “fighting like cats and dogs” exists…

And you’re about to see why!

A woman named Emma showed TikTokkers how her cat and her new puppy are getting along under the same roof.

The video’s text overlay reads, “We brought a puppy home two weeks ago and our cat hasn’t had a minute of peace since.”

Viewers were treated to different clips of the dog and the cat quarreling around the house and of the cat constantly swatting the pooch.

The video’s caption reads, “Chester is a professional boxer at this point.”

Yeah, that sounds about right!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer was amused.

These two are really going at it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!