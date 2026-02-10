Chronically-Ill Teen Split The Cost Of Birthday Gifts For A Friend, But After Being Ghosted And Unfollowed, She Doesn’t Want To Hand The Gifts Over

Friends are supposed to be there for you through good and bad, but it doesn’t always happen that way.

So, what would you do if someone who was supposedly a good friend began ghosting you through messages and avoiding you in public, even though you were just trying to give her belated birthday gifts?

Would you keep pursuing her until she gives you an answer? Or would you draw the line at some point and give up?

In the following story, one teen finds herself in this situation and decides she already has enough going on. Here’s her story.

AITA; for not wanting to give someone a gift that me and my friend split paying? I (F16) have been dealing with trouble breathing and heart problems, and I have been in the hospital for three months straight now. There is still no sure diagnosis, but the closest we found is PAH or something similar to it. Still no idea really, and that terrifies me, but basically, I’m *****, and my heart is growing weaker, and I’m medically doing very terribly.

I was able to hang out with my friend group from school while sick. But lately, a girl from the group, named Sara, has been talking behind my back about me being mentally unstable after I told her I’ve been dealing with depression for years, and I have been going to therapy ever since I was 7. She also said other stuff, which is too long to list I told the group I’m disappointed they’re pretending that Sara didn’t talk about me after knowing what she said about me, but I brushed it off cause I wasn’t even sure if it’s a big deal. I just unfollowed everyone other than Amy because I adore her too much to even unfollow. Two days ago, I went out with an old friend named Beck (F19), who graduated last year, and was close with Amy and me.

Beck and I went out to grab gifts for Amy, cause her birthday was like two weeks ago, and I couldn’t get her one because I was mentally exhausted and unsure if she’s still my friend. I was busy at the hospital, but I was still able to get her gifts, even though I didn’t want to. Beck insisted I grab a gift for Amy since I invited her to my birthday on December 31st, so we went, and I did. I grabbed a bunch of stuff that Beck and I split evenly. Yesterday at school, I grabbed Amy’s arm because I wanted to tell her about my diagnosis, but she walked past me and clearly looked like she didn’t want talk with me.

I asked her if we could talk or walk for a moment, and she refused. I was confused, but saw she was with a girl from the old friend group, so I let her be At home, I decided to text her. It turns out she unfollowed me, so I asked her about it, and she blamed an Instagram glitch. She also said that ‘I love accusing her’ and that she wants to sleep, even when Beck sent a message in the group chat saying Amy should explain what is going on.

Today, I was busy doing some work at the principal’s office with my laptop (all day long, and I’ll probably be there till next week), so I wasn’t able to talk to her again. I texted her again today (perhaps harshly) to ask if we are pretending nothing is going on when clearly something is happening, but she didn’t reply. I told Beck I do not want to give the gifts to Amy but Beck is insisting since she paid her fair share of money for Amy and she still considers Amy as a friend. I don’t mind Amy and Beck being friends my problem is that Amy has strict parents and can’t go out (rarely can) and the only way to give the gift is by me at school. I don’t want to, but I feel forced to do it. AITA?

