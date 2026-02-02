Churchgoing Student Was Flattered Someone Had A Crush On Him, But Explained He Didn’t Feel The Same And Her Behavior Became Increasingly Unhinged

When we’re young, our judgement can be lacking and hormones can cause us to do some quite embarrassing things.

Especially around those we have a crush on.

For most of us, that is simply accepted as cringeworthy behavior that we try to forget once we’re grown – it’s usually nothing serious or harmful after all, only hurting our own pride.

But when you get older, playground behavior is not cute at all.

And as the guy in this story discovered, things can get very serious, very quickly.

Read on to find out what happened when he became the object of a stranger’s affections.

AITA for asking for someone to be kicked out of my church group? I am a 22-year-old male college student, and I attend a church nearby – many other students attend as well. On Wednesdays there is basically an adult youth group I go to that chills in one of the church rooms for a bit. There is one on four days of the week, and I go to the Wednesday one as it’s the only one that fits my schedule. Two months ago, a girl who goes there the same night I do, Beth (20, female) brought a friend with her, Terra (23, female).

Let’s see how things changed for this guy and his church group from that moment.

Later, Beth texted me that Terra liked me a lot and may try to pursue me. She told me to not let her know that I knew. I told her that I didn’t feel the same way towards Terra. Beth replied saying that she didn’t think I did, but just thought I should get a heads-up. Two weeks later was the Halloween party. When Terra walked in, she sat by me and asked to talk to me later, privately. I told her nervously, “maybe later.”

And this situation escalated very quickly.

Eventually, she sat next to me and straight up said, “Hey, I really really like you, how would you feel about us dating?” I was shocked – she didn’t even ask for my number first. I told her that I liked her as a person, but not in a romantic way, and that we should just hang out and be friends. The next week, she gives me a bracelet with beads saying “I WANT TO MARRY YOU.”

Yikes! Let’s see how he responded to this.

I was uncomfortable and she laughed and smiled. I couldn’t believe this woman was older than me and didn’t realize how inappropriate this was! I told her again that I didn’t feel the same way towards her. She asked for my number and I told her no, maybe just join the church discord (which I don’t use) and find me there. Then Beth let me know that her parents have to approve her contacts, and that she lied about having discord. But she continued to text Beth asking for my info, who promised not to give it to her.

But things just got weirder and weirder from there.

The next week (gosh I wish I was making this up), Beth showed Terra around my school, and they ran into me at my job at the food hall, serving food. They saw me working and I found later that Terra started crying and told Beth that I “said I wanted to marry her” which was NOT true at all. She apparently told this to multiple people. The past few weeks, Terra has been repeating to me that I’m her best friend, stroking my arm, and lying to us that she’s “also finishing her finals” when she’s not even in school. She apparently proceeded to tell everyone after I left last week that I told her I had a crush on her.

But then came a final straw that made him take action.

She started coming to church too, and once again I wish was making this up, last Sunday she ran out of service crying. Another girl followed her and then motioned for me to come, but I sent Beth who later told me Terra was crying about getting bullied by her bowling friends (she doesn’t bowl) and needed my comfort. I told the leaders of the group that I’d like if she could go to another one in the week. They said they’d think about it, because she loves it so much. When I asked them, their tone made it seem as though I was the issue. I feel stuck here, I enjoy the rest of the Wednesday group and don’t want to switch, but fear it may be my only choice. AITA?

It’s a shame that apparently because he’s the guy, this churchgoer isn’t attracting any sympathy from the leaders – instead, he’s likely going to have to switch to a different group.

And it’s all because Terra is apparently trying to guilt and manipulate him into dating – or potentially even marrying her.

That’s really not okay.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This Redditor called out Terra’s harassment for what it was.

And others thought that he needed to have an honest conversation with the church leaders – and others around him too.

Meanwhile, this Redditor came to the sad conclusion that he needed to sacrifice the church group to get away.

If she’s lying to this extent right now, who knows how bad things will get.

He needs to be very clear with the people around him: he is not interested in Terra, and never has been – because things could get very serious for him, very quickly.

And if this behavior continues, he might even need a restraining order to protect himself from any further accusations.

This is serious.

