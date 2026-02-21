College Girl Loves Her Custom Painted VW, But Her Neighbor Thinks She’s Ruining The Neighborhood Curb Appeal

Imagine having your very first car, and it’s one of a kind because you fixed it up with your grandfather and had a custom paint job. What would you do if a neighbor hated your car, thought it was ugly and looked for any excuse to complain about you simply because she dislikes your car?

The college girl in this story is in this exact situation, and her roommates don’t like the petty way she’s annoying the neighbor even more.

WIBTA for continuing to set off my car horn every time I see my neighbor take a picture of my car? I (22f) have a cute little vw that my grandfather gave me when I got my license at 20. I know that’s a little late but I had a fear of driving and just kept putting it off until I had no choice but to learn lol. To celebrate, granddad bought an 02 beetle from one of his friends and fixed it up for me. He runs an auto shop so we were able to get it painted my favorite color too which I’m really happy about. It’s adorable and pink and I love it so much I’ll probably never sell it even when it doesn’t run anymore.

No one has ever really had an issue with my car, the most I get is people telling me it’s cute. However, my neighbor totally hates it. She came over about a week after I moved in with my roommates and told me that my car was an eyesore and messed with the curb appeal of the neighborhood. I said I was sorry she felt that way but I didn’t know what exactly she expected me to do about it.

She asked that I park it in the garage. But I can’t do that because it’s a one car garage and between the three people that live in this house, two of us drive. The one that parks in the garage works from home, so it wouldn’t make sense for me to take that spot since they’d have to move their car out of the driveway every morning so I could go to work.

I thought that was the end of it, but then she sent a complaint to the HOA, and when that didn’t work she started posting on the neighborhood app making up reasons to get upset with “the loud college kids across the way”, and lately it’s just been her coming outside to take pictures of my car after I park it in the driveway. Now when I catch her doing it, I press the key fob so the horn honks. The first few times it scared her, but now it just ticks her off enough to make her storm back in her house.

I did it again today when I got home from work and saw her. And she ended up leaving a note in our mailbox saying that I was being childish and disruptive and she was going to report me for targeted harassment. I’m not too worried about that last part lol But my roommates think that I have made it worse by honking the horn and that since she’s not really bothering me by taking pictures, I am being a little childish in my response.

