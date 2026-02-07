College Student Noticed Their Best Friend Skipping Nearly Every Class, So They Considered Speaking Up, But Worried About Coming Off Too Judgemental

Caring about someone sometimes meant saying the uncomfortable thing out loud.

One college student grew increasingly worried as their best friend skipped nearly every class in the first week of the semester.

They wonder if they should step in and say something, or simply let their friend make her own decisions.

Keep reading to find out what Reddit thought.

WIBTA if I told my best friend she’s being really irresponsable? I (21NB) have a best friend (22F) who means the world to me. I care about her more than anyone who isn’t direct family. We both go to university together, and we took many courses together because we find it easier to do well and attend when we’re together in class.

But soon they begin noticing their bestie is developing some bad habits.

The semester started about one week ago. So far, my friend has attended only one class. She is enrolled in five courses that are each scheduled twice a week, so she has been to a total of 1 out of 10 classes. Later in the semester, skipping can sometimes become justifiable because we have other classes to catch up on. But we literally just started.

They worry about the long-term implications of this and begin to question what they should do next.

I fear she is developing some seriously crappy habits early on, and I worry about her. I want to tell her that she’s not setting herself up for success this way. I don’t want to be mean, but this feels like harmful behavior toward herself. She usually doesn’t skip this much early on, and I find this extremely detrimental to her future. WIBTA for telling her to take this more seriously?

They weren’t speaking up out of judgement, but out of care.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes being a good friend means showing tough love.

It’s important to address this friend in a non-judgmental way.

This commenter disagrees and doesn’t think it’s a friend’s place to say something like this.

They’re right to speak up, but it doesn’t guarantee the friend will listen.

Real friends don’t wait until everything falls apart to speak up.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.