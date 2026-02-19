College Student Would Occasionally Buy Coffee For Her Building’s Doorman, But On Mornings She Didn’t Bring Him Any, He Treated Her Differently

Being generous stops feeling good when the other person starts expecting it.

So, what would you do if you occasionally buy the doorman a cup of coffee in the morning, but when you don’t, he treats you differently?

Would you just always get him coffee? Or would it make you never want to get him a cup again?

In the following story, one young woman is in this situation and leaning toward the latter. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for refusing to keep getting the front desk guard coffee every day? I’m a 23F, and I live in an apartment complex with a doorman who watches the front desk for security. Usually, I like to go out in the morning for my cup of coffee down the street. Mind you, I’m in college, and in between jobs doing freelancing, so money’s very tight for me. But I still offer coffee for the front guard every so often when I feel generous/ or I wanna share the extra $20 I have.

His attitude changes when she doesn’t bring him any.

But recently I noticed that whenever I either don’t offer him coffee or buy it for him, he just isn’t friendly and kinda scowls at me. I mean, I would totally offer him coffee all the time if I could, but I just can’t. And I know, yeah, coffee is a waste of money, but it’s the only thing I spend money on, and I consider self-care, it’s a reason for me to get up in the morning. But yeah, I mean, all this kinda has turned me off from the idea of offering to buy and pay for his coffee anymore, because it makes me feel really bad when I can’t afford it. AITA?

