Company Claimed To Be Supportive Of Its Employees, But Then They Asked For PTO And Got Grief

Many jobs are able to hide how toxic their work environments are for an alarmingly long time.

What would you do if your coworkers tried to bully you into not using your PTO? One person recently aired their grievances about this situation on Reddit. Here’s what happened.

Grief for taking time off

I feel like this a tale as old as time in this economy.

I’m getting grief from my manager and other coworker because I want to take a Friday in February off.

This should never be the case.

I work at a loan company and we also do taxes, and the beginning of the year is prime time for tax season.

But the day I want to take off is in the middle of the month, and I earned/won TWO extra days off unlike my manager and my coworker, so I was wanting to use one of those instead of my vacation time.

You shouldn’t have to apologize for having a life outside of work.

Of course, I’m met with comments about how it’s a Friday and that might be a problem.

Then they ask what I’m going to do and I say it’s go on a little trip on valentines weekend with my girlfriend.

Then I’m told I’m sappy for wanting to do that.

These people sound miserable to be around.

I know that comment comes from a place of jealousy because both my coworkers are divorced with kids, and this isn’t the first time I’ve upset them by taking time off.

It’s my time that I WON fair and square let me take my time off!!

Anyone else face this problem and what did you do?

