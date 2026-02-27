Computer Repair Shop Owner Repeatedly Tried To Return A Customer’s High-End Gaming PC, But After Months Of Phone Calls And No Shows, He Legally Took Ownership Of It

Some people spend a lot of money on nice things, and then act like they don’t exist.

So, what would you do if a customer paid you to fix a high-end gaming computer, but after three months, they still haven’t picked it up? Would you put it aside and hold onto it for them? Or would you put a timeframe on it, with clear implications?

In the following story, a computer repair shop owner finds himself in this situation and ends up with a nice gaming computer. Here’s what happened.

Hey if you don’t want your $1000 gaming computer I’ll take it I own my own computer repair business, and a customer called me up asking me to build them a computer. They had all the parts and just wanted someone to put it together, as they didn’t trust themselves. It was a fairly high-end computer. They spent probably $2000+ on parts. I put it together with no issues, and they were very happy. When they picked it up, they asked if I could fix up one of their older computers so their kids could play together.

After a week, they still hadn’t picked it up.

The computer they brought in was maybe 2-3 years old, but for the time, it was top-of-the-line parts and probably cost $2000-$2500, they bought an Nvidia GTX1070 and told me that it needs a hard drive and some extra fans. So I picked up a $100 hard drive, swapped in the 1070, installed the fans and it ran like a dream, I called them and told them it was ready, they were again really pleased and said they would be by later in the day. 3 days later, I call them again and ask when they want it, and they say they will be on the weekend. 7 days later, they say they will be by at the end of the day.

Two weeks later, it was still there.

2 weeks later, I call and get no answer, so I leave a message and send them an email explaining that starting at the beginning of next month, there will be a $20/week storage fee since it’s been over 30 days since it was completed. I called them in the middle of the week to again confirm when they wanted it and explain the fee, but there was no answer, so I left a message and texted them. The week after, I called, and there was no answer, so I left another message, an email, and a text.

Maybe they did him a favor.

On week 3 there was still no answer but they called me back 2 days later explaining there was a family emergency and they were out of town and they would be by within 2 days to pick it up, 3 days go by and they don’t show up or call. In week 4, I call one last time to explain that this will be the last message they will get from me, and that I will hold on to the computer for 90 days, at which point I will assume you don’t want it and take ownership. So we are over day 100, and I now have a very good gaming computer for the low investment of $100.

