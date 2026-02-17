Condo Owner Faced Daily Noise Complaints From The Downstairs Neighbor, But After The HOA Couldn’t Help The Neighbor Eventually Put Her Unit Up For Sale And Moved Out

Sometimes, the biggest adjustment to having new neighbors is the new neighbors themselves.

So, what would you do if you sold your home and moved into a condo expecting a change, but getting more than you bargained for with a neighbor who couldn’t stop complaining about you?

Would you just give her what she wants so she’ll leave you alone? Or do you draw the line and hope she moves out?

In the following story, one condo owner deals with this exact scenario, and eventually the woman moves out.

Here’s how it played out.

Condo conflict, conquered! We moved from a house to a condo and knew we’d have an adjustment. The building is just 18 units, and due to its lovely location, almost everyone has been here since it was built 20 years ago. Our unit was purchased from the original owner, Tim, who had been the HOA president and a friend of the lady downstairs, Barbara.

Barbara didn’t like their answer.

She came upstairs to welcome us, mentioning that Tim was always happy to help her out. I know what she meant, and shut that down immediately by saying, “Fortunately, the HOA gave us a list of handymen to come and do those things for us, we stay off ladders and aren’t handy at all!” The smile dropped off her face, and she stomped away. The very next day, the complaints started.

They had to threaten legal action against the HOA.

Our dryer was too loud, the water sounded like it was leaking through her ceiling… the vibrations were wrecking her peace. We bought vibration mats, a new dryer, and checked our pipes, which were fine. Then, we went into Barbara’s unit (with her present) while they were running and could barely hear a thing. Next, she began filing daily complaints with the HOA, and when that persisted, we informed the HOA that our entirely proper use and enjoyment of our property were compromised by unwarranted harassment and that, if it continued, we would pursue legal remedies. They immediately stopped.

Ultimately, it was all worth it.

I checked the HOA rules, and we can do laundry from 9 am to 9 pm. You can bet that we did laundry every single day. I did laundry for our daughter’s family, too, and invited their small child to sit on the floor and play drum solos on mixing bowls, pots, and pans while the washer churned. Barbara put her unit up for sale and moved out. Our daughter is doing her own laundry again, and we’re hoping for new, excellent neighbors.

