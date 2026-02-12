Costco Shopper Waits In Line And A Woman Cuts In Front Of Him With An Apology, So He Put Her In Her Place Right Away

Some people think they can do whatever they want as long as they apologize in advance. Most people would just roll their eyes and sigh.

Not this customer. Check out what he said.

AITA for calling out a line-cutter at Costco

I was at Costco and had just finished checking out when I realized I’d picked up the wrong item. I headed over to the supervisors’ desk and waited behind a gentleman who was already there.

He had no time for what happened next.

A couples of minutes later, a woman nudged in front of my cart, giving me an unapologetic wave. “I’ll be quick; I just have a question,” she said. I didn’t hold back. “I don’t give a care. Wait in line,'” I told her. She looked at me like I was an alien and told me I was being incredibly rude.

But she had even more to say about this entitlement.

I followed up with: ‘Fine, pretty please then. I also have a question. What makes yours more important than mine?’ When I went home and told my wife, she said I overreacted. In retrospect, I shouldn’t have cursed but I don’t regret calling her out.

Here is what folks are saying.

Haha teachers mean business!

I would have laughed discretely.

Hypocrisy to the max!

Will this really deter her, though?

Not the most aggressive, but yes.

Who knew grocery shopping could be so exciting!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.