Customer Reported Missing Food, So This Employee Followed Up And Investigated The Incident

Food delivery should run smoothly when everyone does their job.

The following story involves a woman working in customer service who helps set up catering orders.

When a client reported that their food never arrived, she followed up and investigated.

She was shocked to learn what happened to the missing order.

Read the story below to find out more…

When the DD Driver Decides to Resign… I work in customer service for a company that helps set up catering orders. Organizations pay us, we pay the vendors, and the vendors handle the food. Most of the time, everything runs smoothly. Again, most of the time. Today was not one of those days.

This woman followed up on the customer’s catering order.

A customer called saying their catering order never arrived. So I checked with the vendor. Sometimes, the vendors have driver shortages, so they outsource. In this case, they told me the order had gone out through DoorDash. No problem. I figured I would just get proof of delivery and sort it out.

The delivery driver started eating the food.

I reached out to DoorDash with the caterer. Instead of a standard delivery confirmation, they sent me a picture of the driver eating the food. He was just sitting there enjoying what was supposed to be the customer’s meal. It looked like he had ordered it for himself.

Turns out, it was his way of resigning.

The vendor was hysterical. Let’s just say they were not happy, to say the least. When I asked DoorDash what was going to happen, they said the driver would likely be deactivated. As for why he took the food, his golden response was this: “I don’t get paid enough, and this looked mad delish. Consider this my resignation.”

She could only hope that the people involved learned their lessons.

This was not some small order either. It was worth several hundred dollars. There was no tip on it since the university does not allow them. There is some kind of contract, but even if there had been a tip, I doubt it would have made a difference. DoorDash covered the cost. All I can say is I hope he enjoyed his meal for 50. I also hope the vendors learned their lesson.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Here’s an interesting fact.

This one makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Some people hate their job so much, they will do anything to send a clear message.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.