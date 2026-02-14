‘Cutest thing I’ve ever seen.’ – A Dog Celebrated Its Tenth Birthday In Style At A Beach

This is the good stuff, friends!

A woman named April saw something happening on Cannon Beach in Oregon and she, rightfully so, had to film it and share it with the world on TikTok…

Because a very good dog was having a birthday party!

April’s video shows two people taking photos of dog with a big “10” cutout and an arch of balloons above its head.

The text overlay reads, “Cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

April got a closer look at the birthday pooch down on the beach.

The video’s caption reads, “Saw someone celebrating their dog’s birthday at sunset on the beach.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a photo.

And another viewer was inspired by this.

This dog was having a better birthday party that most humans.

