‘Cutest thing I’ve ever seen.’ – A Dog Celebrated Its Tenth Birthday In Style At A Beach

by Matthew Gilligan

This is the good stuff, friends!

A woman named April saw something happening on Cannon Beach in Oregon and she, rightfully so, had to film it and share it with the world on TikTok…

Because a very good dog was having a birthday party!

April’s video shows two people taking photos of dog with a big “10” cutout and an arch of balloons above its head.

The text overlay reads, “Cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”

April got a closer look at the birthday pooch down on the beach.

The video’s caption reads, “Saw someone celebrating their dog’s birthday at sunset on the beach.”

Check out the video.

@travelingape

Saw someone celebrating their dog’s birthday at sunset on the beach 😭🥰 #sunset #oregon #cannonbeach #dogs #dogsbirthday

♬ Glisten by the Wind – nick leng

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared a photo.

And another viewer was inspired by this.

This dog was having a better birthday party that most humans.

