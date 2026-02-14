‘Cutest thing I’ve ever seen.’ – A Dog Celebrated Its Tenth Birthday In Style At A Beach
by Matthew Gilligan
This is the good stuff, friends!
A woman named April saw something happening on Cannon Beach in Oregon and she, rightfully so, had to film it and share it with the world on TikTok…
Because a very good dog was having a birthday party!
April’s video shows two people taking photos of dog with a big “10” cutout and an arch of balloons above its head.
The text overlay reads, “Cutest thing I’ve ever seen.”
April got a closer look at the birthday pooch down on the beach.
The video’s caption reads, “Saw someone celebrating their dog’s birthday at sunset on the beach.”
Check out the video.
@travelingape
Saw someone celebrating their dog’s birthday at sunset on the beach 😭🥰 #sunset #oregon #cannonbeach #dogs #dogsbirthday
And here’s how viewers reacted.
This person chimed in.
Another individual shared a photo.
And another viewer was inspired by this.
This dog was having a better birthday party that most humans.
If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.