Cyclist Tried To Carefully Exit A Gridlocked Parking Lot, But An Aggressive Driver Nudged Him With A Pickup Truck And Knocked Him To The Ground

Sometimes, the more you rush someone, the longer it takes.

So, what would you do if you were biking through a parking lot when a driver decided to intimidate you into getting out of his way? Would you have no problem getting out of his way? Or would it be enough to shake you up and possibly make you lose your footing?

In the following story, one biker finds himself in this situation and ends up eating the pavement. Here’s how it all went down.

Freak me out while I bike? Ok guess I will fall over and now you have to wait This happened last year in a busy parking lot a couple of miles from my home. I went for coffee with a friend. There was construction on one side of the shopping area, and while you technically could leave in that direction, you would not go very fast. There was one exit that had a light, and if you turned left at the light, you could get around the construction. So guess where everyone was going? Traffic was nearly stopped, and about 20 cars from four directions were jockeying for position (yes, I know it seems improbable, but it is actually a very weird lot, and all wanted to go into the two exit lanes with the light.

Then, an aggressive guy in a truck pulled up.

I usually bike everywhere and especially to this area because, as mentioned, parking is improbable, not saying improbable drive improbable, but fairly uncertain. After my coffee, I went to leave, clipped into my bike, and made my way to the exit area with the light. There is no bike lane there, and the sidewalk was full of people, so I braved the maze of stopped cars. The light just turned green, and I was still rolling a little, so I thought I could just keep rolling, as that would cause the smallest disruption to the cars. Unfortunately, an aggressive guy in a truck trying to turn right tried to hurry me, pushing his truck forward to nudge me to speed up. The only problem is that if you are on a bike and the traffic in front of you is not moving, yet you need to balance well.

After the crash, he had to pick himself up.

So his little aggro maneuver was enough to make me lose my balance and scramble to unclip from my bike. I didn’t quite make it and pretty much ate it in front of him. Thanks a bunch, dude. So now the light is green, and everyone else in the other lane is going, but I’m slowly picking up my bike, checking my pants, and making sure I’m ok right in front of him …. In absolutely no hurry to get back on my bike or to get out of his way. Moral of the story: don’t freak out bikers in traffic, or you will have to wait a very long time.

Wow! That was so rude of the other driver.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit would’ve responded to this situation.

This whole situation is a mess. Next time, he should take better precautions, and the truck guy needs to learn how to share the road.

