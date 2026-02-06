Daughter Asked Her Divorced Dad To Not Date Anyone For A While, But He Doesn’t Think She Should Have Shared Her Feelings

Some relationships can get really tricky to navigate!

AITA for asking my dad not to be in a relationship? I’m 17F and a senior in high school. My parents have been separated since I was little (first or second grade idk)

My dad’s been in a ton of relationships, at least 3 since they separated and the last one was an engagement where we all lived together for like five years. He and I don’t really talk about his relationships, the one time he did was him telling me how much he missed his first ex-girlfriend after they broke up. She was the woman he left us and moved away for and I was in 3rd grade I think so I was just kind of weirded out and didn’t know what to say. He hasn’t really talked to me about any of them since.

Anyway, now I’m a senior in hs and he broke up with his fiancé so now it’s just me and him living together (when I’m not at my moms) and he just told me he’s seeing someone new. I know it was really immature of me but I kind of freaked out at him. I wasn’t crying at first but I was really upset and asked him if he could just wait until I leave for college to start dating someone new. It’s less than a year and really only like six months since my graduation is at the end of May. I kept asking if we could just have some time with just us instead of someone else but he got really mad at me, saying it wasn’t fair of me to ask him that, don’t I want him to be happy, it’s not all about me, stuff like that.

I didn’t say this to him but really, in my head I was thinking that I don’t care about him being happy right now because it feels like it’s always about him and his happiness. Which I know is a really unkind thing to think but if I’m being honest, it’s how I feel. But I didn’t say it to him, I just kept asking for these last six months to just be us. Eventually he just stopped answering me and went to bed so I did too and he didn’t really talk to me this weekend (it happened on Thursday night) I know I’m being selfish because I *am* asking him to make it about me and not be happy with this new woman (idk her name) but I’m only going to be here for six more months and then I’m leaving for college.

Idk where I’m going yet but I haven’t applied to any schools in our city so I’m definitely going to be living wherever I go. I’ll come home for holidays and stuff but I’ll still be splitting that time up with my mom and dad so it feels like these next six months are kind of it. I know I’m almost 18 and should be more mature but when he told me, I just suddenly felt like a little kid again, which is probably why I started crying at the end which was really embarrassing.

Idk how to explain it. I can’t really talk to my friends about it and it feels embarrassing and whenever I talk to my mom about things like this, I feel bad because she never wants to say anything bad about him to me even though I know she really, really doesn’t like him but she’s amazing at putting on a polite face So I’m asking strangers: am I the AH here?

