Daughter-In-Law Sick Of Hubby’s Mom’s Lazy Behavior In Their Home Makes Him Tell Her To Do Her Dishes, Prompting A Guilt Trip Amid Plans To Move Out

AITA for asking my mother-in-law to do her own dishes? In September, my mother in law moved in with us “temporarily” after her lease ended and she didn’t have enough money for a new apartment. This all happened about two weeks before I gave birth. Shortly after moving in, she lost her job and was unemployed for about two months, which caused her stay to last much longer than expected.

While living with us rent-free, she rarely did her own dishes. I have been doing them. She regularly left her own Tupperware sitting in the sink for weeks at a time, along with some of our dishes she had used. Seeing them there every time I cleaned the kitchen became overwhelming, especially while already exhausted postpartum. More recently, she left our back door opened twice, which is a serious safety concern for our child who is nonverbal & has autism prone to elopement. Before she moved in we expressed how important it is to tell us if she’s leaving so we can latch and lock the back door behind her and all of a sudden she didn’t two days in a row.

After months of frustration, my husband asked her, at my request, to start doing her own dishes. She didn’t do them for two days, so he asked her again tonight she eventually cleaned them, but became upset and packed her belongings. When my husband asked her where she was going she compared the situation to when my husband lived with her and never did his own dishes and implied it was unfair.

I told her I was the one who asked my husband to address the dishes because I was overwhelmed. She said she understood, but that “This just isn’t working,” and also said she felt blamed for the back door being unlocked, stating she hasn’t had a key since moving in. Might I add that this lady has a serious drinking problem.

