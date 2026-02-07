Disabled Woman Reviews The First Perfume Ever Designed With Accessibility In Mind, And She Falls In Love

Those with disabilities often have to find creative ways to complete normal tasks, otherwise they simply need to ask for help.

Perfume company Rare Beauty took a step to make life a little easier by designing a perfume with accessibility in mind, so popular TikToker Sarah gave it a review.

She begins her review by saying, “Rare Beauty sent me their new perfume that was designed with accessibility in mind, so let’s try it out.”

Most people never think about this type of thing, so it is great that Rare Beauty is putting in the effort.

She goes on, “Because I can’t move my left hand and my right hand is really weak, I’ve actually never been able to spray perfume by myself, so I’m so excited to try this!”

Honestly, I can’t blame her. Any additional independence or making things easier in life would be a real blessing.

Then she says, “Ok, the presentation. Mwah! Chef’s kiss! This is what it looks like.”

The bottle looks more or less normal, but it has a wider lid than most perfumes I’ve seen. It looks nice.

Next, she says, “How adorable. This little sticker on top shows that you actually twist it to lock and unlock it, so it doesn’t leak, which is genius. Ok, I’m struggling to twist it on the countertop because I can’t stabilize it with my hand.”

Ok, so there is some room for improvement here.

She quickly finds a solution, saying, “I often use my legs to stabilize things when I can’t do it with my hand, so let’s try it that way. I think I got it.”

Great! Now time to try to spray the perfume.

“To dispense the perfume, you just press down on the top. And that was so easy! Ok, now let’s try aiming it toward my wrist, which is where I would want the perfume to go. And, it goes on my wrist!”

What a great product.

She really seems to love it. She wraps up the video by saying, “This design is incredible. This is the first perfume I’ve ever been able to spray by myself. In my opinion, it also smells really good.”

This is such a great review. She seems to have a great attitude about her situation.

And the perfume could obviously be used by those without disabilities as well, so there should be a big market for it.

Watch the full video below to see it for yourself.

@sarahtoddhammer Replying to @k3m3_22 NOT SPONSORED – product was gifted to me for free by Rare Beauty. Opinions are my own 🙂 [Video Description: ST, a young white woman with long blonde hair, is speaking on screen. As she speaks, she tries out the new Rare Beauty perfume. Text on screen at the beginning of the video reads “How accessible is the brand new Rare Beauty perfume?” Text on screen throughout the video reads “NO ADVICE PLEASE”] #DisabilityTikTok #DisabilityAwareness @Rare Beauty ♬ original sound – ST Hammer

Everyone in the comments is so happy for her.

Even Rare Beauty said they would make updates so it is more stable.

This commenter has an idea to make it even easier.

She really was so joyful.

Now that is a product design we can all get behind.

