Driver Parks In Two Parking Spots, But Another Driver With A Small Car Is Determined To Make His Car Fit Anyway

Have you ever gone somewhere where the parking lot is so crowded that there literally isn’t anywhere to park? If you were in this situation and there was kind of an open parking spot but it was a really tight fit to park in it, would you attempt to park there anyway?

In this story, one couple is in this exact situation, and they are determined to make the car fit, but it wasn’t just about finding a place to park the car. It was also about teaching the other driver a lesson.

Let’s read all the details.

Parking properly leads to anything but this So last year, me and my boyfriend wanted to visit a wellness resort. He sleeps pretty long, so we got there in the early afternoon. Sadly, it was packed and they did not let anyone else in until a few more hours. We packed out our friend google and the next resort was a 30 minute drive away, so we got there. But the parking lots were smaller and also filled to the brim.

There was only one parking spot, and it was almost impossible to park in it.

The only free spot was between two cars, where one of them decided that lines are for smart people. Because that person parked so that he covers two parking spots to the half. No normal sized car would be able to fit into it. Now as context, my boyfriend had a Hyundai i10 at that time, so a rather small one. Since there was no other spot free, and we drove some time for wellness, we would get it.

The boyfriend made the car fit.

My boyfriend told me to leave the car, which I did. And he then proceeded to park as closely to the bad parkers drivers side, that the person could surely not enter from that side. No, this person can suffer, when they enter from the other side and climb to the driver’s seat. My boyfriends car could barely fit between the bad parker and the normal parker. He had quite a trouble to get out of his car to be fair. But now the bad parkers only chance was to get in through the passengers side. I really wonder if that person learnt to be a better parker. But I sadly could not see the parking lot from the wellness resort, and when we left the car was already gone.

I doubt that the bad parkers learned their lesson, but at least they got the parking spot!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This sounds like a wise decision.

LOL, yes, it’s almost like an ad.

This person has been desperate to park in a tight parking spot too.

Yup, that’s called the passenger side.

There are benefits to owning a small car.

