Emotional Support Dog Owner Is Fed Up With Her Neighbor Making Her Dog Sick With Treats, So She Confronted Her

AITA for asking my neighbor to stop leaving treats on my porch for my dog? I have an emotional support dog, Milo, who is sweet, but has a sensitive stomach and is on a specific diet my vet set up after months of trial and error. Any time he eats something outside that plan, he gets sick for days and I spend a lot of money treating him. My next door neighbor Dana is in her mid 50s and is retired. She spends a lot of time gardening on her front porch.

Dana has always been friendly and when I first moved in she complimented Milo constantly. I was okay with that until she started leaving treats on my porch for him. Not handing them to me or even asking me if it was good for him. The first time, I explained that he can’t have random treats that’s outside his diet because it makes him sick and thanked her but said please don’t leave any more. She apologized and seemed totally fine with it. Then it happened again the next week. Different treat even after I explained to her it wasn’t good for him. Milo grabbed one before I even noticed and, sure enough, he got sick again. I went over with the bag and reminded her gently that he can’t eat anything not approved by his vet. She said, “Oh honey one little biscuit won’t hurt him.” I told her it actually does and still explain he gets sick after eating anything outside his diet and I spend a lot of money treating him.

Last week I came home from work and found three treats on the porch all different kinds. At that point I was frustrated and honestly worried Milo was going to end up at the emergency vet. I knocked on her door and still explained to her politely, not yelling, that she absolutely cannot leave food on my property for my dog anymore because it makes him sick and he always ends up in the vet after eating the treats. I added that if it keeps happening, I’ll have to block off my porch or involve animal control guidance because it’s affecting his health. She got upset and said I was accusing her of poisoning my own dog. Since then she’s been giving me the cold shoulder, not even answering me when i great her and she is talking to other neighbors about how I’m dramatic and hateful for not letting her be kind to my dog who is on a specific diet.

One neighbor even asked why I scolded an old lady. I honestly don’t know what else I’m supposed to do. Milo is my responsibility, and I feel like I’ve communicated this calmly multiple times with her and she keeps repeating it. I didn’t think setting a clear boundary about my dog’s safety was rude, but the neighborhood tension is getting weird and really making me feel uncomfortable about the whole situation. AITA for putting my foot down about the treats?

