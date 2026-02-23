Employee Chose Paying Rent Over A Frivolous Work Dinner, And She Walked Out In Search Of A Better Job When Her Coworkers Gave Her The Cold Shoulder

Toxic workplace drama has a way of turning grown adults into petty high schoolers.

When one employee skipped an expensive dinner for New Year’s because rent was due, her coworkers iced her out and made unfair accusations about her relationship.

So instead of putting up with it, she walked out the door and vowed to find a better job.

I walked out this morning.. Well, I’ve finally reached my limit. Last week, we were all going to go to dinner NYE at a pretty expensive restaurant.

But this woman knew she had bigger priorities.

My partner and I decided not to go because rent is due, and spending that kind of money didn’t seem like a good idea. I texted them yesterday morning to see when everyone was getting to work. It was an optional day to work, but we all wanted to deep clean the office and get a jump on the new year.

So she found it odd when none of her coworkers were responding to her.

No reply to any of my texts between 8-10. So I stayed home with my family assuming they stayed out NYE and didn’t make it in. Today I get to work, and it’s eerily clean. Like I know those folks went in yesterday, lol.

So when she confronts them, her coworkers have several complaints.

E (36F) gets there and tells me, “To be honest, we’re upset you didn’t go NYE, and M (31F) is mad that we keep inviting you to stuff and you keep declining because of D (my partner).”

For her, this was the final straw.

So I said, “Alright, well I’m going to go ahead and leave then because that’s crap. We have rent due and made the responsible choice to not go.”

So she decided to take drastic measures.

And I walked out and called my boss and basically yelled to him that I’m sick of the high school nonsense and I can’t do this anymore. He’s supposed to call me back, but I’m just over it all. I have a job interview at a medical research facility tomorrow, so fingers crossed new year new beginnings (:

If being responsible with your money is a crime, then consider her guilty as charged.

