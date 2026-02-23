Employee Followed Her Boss’s “Boys Only” Snow Shoveling Order, So She Stayed Home While The Men Did The Work

Bad weather often comes with even worse communication from management.

So when a restaurant worker saw her boss specifically call on the men to clear snow after a massive storm, she realized she had just been officially excluded from manual labor duty.

And she was too relieved to even be mad about it!

Keep reading for the full story.

Boss asks only for men from the city to remove snow and I comply I (21F) live in the same city as the restaurant I work in. I usually go by car (10 minutes) but sometimes I go walking (30 minutes).

When a big storm came through, it shut everything down.

In January, a big storm hit Spain. I went to work on a Thursday when it started snowing, but we had to close for the weekend because there was a lot of snow. People couldn’t go to work (train, buses, and roads closed), there wouldn’t be a lot of customers, and we had the drive-through and the terrace full of snow.

So the restaurant boss decided to make his employees step up to clear the snow, but he had very specific instructions.

Our boss told the workers who lived in the same city to come to remove the snow so we could open earlier. His words were: “Boys who live in City, go to the restaurant to remove the snow”.

This employee immediately realized this didn’t include her.

In another message he went on and said the names of the men that live in the city. In Spanish, boys can refer to only boys or to males and females, but with how he worded it, he meant ONLY men. I had already planned not to go to remove the snow because a 30 minute walk could have become 1 hour with all the snow and because it wasn’t my job.

But now she felt totally justified in sitting back and watching the men do the work!

But because my boss worded the message like that, I could simply wash my hands. When everything went back to normal, the boss asked me why I didn’t come to help, and I told him only men had to help. 😉

Sounds like this bias ended up working out in her favor!

What did Reddit think?

This commenter points out that snow removal is out of any restaurant employee’s job description, regardless of gender.

This was definitely a task this commenter wouldn’t mind getting out of.

Being a good leader really requires strong communication.

Management made it a boys’ job, and the boys got a workout.

She just followed instructions word for word!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.