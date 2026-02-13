Employee Generated Millions Working Remotely For An Infomercial Company, But When He Was Denied A Raise He Decided To Change The Way He Worked

Loyalty at work doesn’t always pay off.

The following story involves a man who worked remotely for a profitable infomercial company.

He was dedicated to his role and generated massive results for the company, but was never given a raise.

So he decided to completely change the way he worked, especially after a colleague died of cancer.

2 hours max a day after talented colleague passed from cancer I work remotely for a highly profitable media company that produces infomercials. I’ve brought in millions for them every year. Yet management has been petty, dismissive, and has never given me a raise. After years of gaslighting and making it seem I’m replaceable, I stopped trying to prove myself.

This employee decided to do the bare minimum.

Now, I do the bare minimum, about two hours a day. I spend the rest of my time in physical therapy. Trying to fix the back and knee damage I got from sitting 10 hours a day for them.

One of his colleagues died of cancer.

A former colleague of mine died of cancer. After the company fired her during treatment and cut her benefits, leaving her to pay for COBRA. She’d been there 15 years and brought in tens of millions. They still discarded her.

He has decided to quit silently.

I don’t even feel guilty for quiet quitting. If I could, I’d do 20 minutes of work for them a day. Never give a company everything if you don’t own it. To them, you’re just a number.

If a company treats you like a number, don’t be surprised when you start working like one.

