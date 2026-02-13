February 12, 2026 at 10:55 pm

Employee Generated Millions Working Remotely For An Infomercial Company, But When He Was Denied A Raise He Decided To Change The Way He Worked

by Heide Lazaro

Man who is working from home feeling tired

Pexels/Reddit

Loyalty at work doesn’t always pay off.

The following story involves a man who worked remotely for a profitable infomercial company.

He was dedicated to his role and generated massive results for the company, but was never given a raise.

So he decided to completely change the way he worked, especially after a colleague died of cancer.

Let’s take a closer look!

2 hours max a day after talented colleague passed from cancer

I work remotely for a highly profitable media company that produces infomercials.

I’ve brought in millions for them every year.

Yet management has been petty, dismissive, and has never given me a raise.

After years of gaslighting and making it seem I’m replaceable, I stopped trying to prove myself.

This employee decided to do the bare minimum.

Now, I do the bare minimum, about two hours a day.

I spend the rest of my time in physical therapy.

Trying to fix the back and knee damage I got from sitting 10 hours a day for them.

One of his colleagues died of cancer.

A former colleague of mine died of cancer.

After the company fired her during treatment and cut her benefits, leaving her to pay for COBRA.

She’d been there 15 years and brought in tens of millions.

They still discarded her.

He has decided to quit silently.

I don’t even feel guilty for quiet quitting.

If I could, I’d do 20 minutes of work for them a day.

Never give a company everything if you don’t own it.

To them, you’re just a number.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Whoa! Is this real?

Screenshot 2026 01 12 at 12.50.46 PM Employee Generated Millions Working Remotely For An Infomercial Company, But When He Was Denied A Raise He Decided To Change The Way He Worked

This person gives their honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 01 12 at 12.51.16 PM Employee Generated Millions Working Remotely For An Infomercial Company, But When He Was Denied A Raise He Decided To Change The Way He Worked

Here’s another valid point from this user.

Screenshot 2026 01 12 at 12.51.42 PM Employee Generated Millions Working Remotely For An Infomercial Company, But When He Was Denied A Raise He Decided To Change The Way He Worked

You don’t owe them anything, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 01 12 at 12.52.57 PM Employee Generated Millions Working Remotely For An Infomercial Company, But When He Was Denied A Raise He Decided To Change The Way He Worked

Finally, short but true!

Screenshot 2026 01 12 at 12.53.59 PM Employee Generated Millions Working Remotely For An Infomercial Company, But When He Was Denied A Raise He Decided To Change The Way He Worked

If a company treats you like a number, don’t be surprised when you start working like one.

