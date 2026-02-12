Employee Used Her Preferred Bathroom For Safety, But Her Mean Coworker Tried To Humiliate Her. So She Told The Boss And Taught Her Coworker A Hard Lesson.

The most dramatic workplace conflicts often come from people with no sense of personal boundaries.

When one overweight hospital employee used a different bathroom for health reasons, one cruel coworker couldn’t stop sticking her nose in her business.

What followed was a chain reaction that turned a private issue into a very public showdown in front of the boss.

AITA for telling on my coworker to her boss? Hi, I am a woman in my 30s, and I work in a hospital. I am very obese, and I am working on it, but it is obviously not happening overnight. Our department got renovated, and we got three bathrooms: female, male, and patient.

The issue is that the weight limit in the female toilet is lower because it hangs on a hollow wall, while the patient toilet is on a very sturdy wall. Because of this, I go to the patient bathroom in order to avoid destroying the toilet. I do not know the exact weight limit, but it makes weird sounds when I sit on it in the female bathroom.

My coworker, a woman in her 50s, started telling me off for going to the patient bathroom. She said that what if a patient needs to go and I am there. Mind you, I am there for 2–3 minutes, just to pee, and then I am out.

Today, when I came out, she started shouting at me in front of other people, and worst of all, in front of a patient. I tried to explain myself, but she kept interrupting me. I snapped and told her, “What should I do? Do you want me to go pee outside in the snow?” She told me she does not care, but she does not want me using the patient toilet again.

This was the third time she humiliated me over this, so I just said **** it and went to complain to her boss. Her boss told me it is absolutely okay for me to use the patient toilet, and that it is actually a safety concern otherwise. She also told my coworker off pretty badly.

After that, my coworker came back and started slamming things around. She called me names and an entitled cow who thinks that just because she earns more money, she can do anything she wants. For context, I am a medical physicist, and she is a nurse’s assistant.

The nurse who was there with us told me that I was the one who was right. Even so, I really feel bad about it. AITA for telling on her to her boss?

