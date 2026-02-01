Employee Was Constantly Told A Bigger Salary Was Impossible, But They Called HR’s Bluff When They Switched Departments And Got A Massive Raise

Asking for fair pay is often treated like a bluff in rigid corporate systems.

Want me to apply to another team? You got it! I am a data analyst and have too many STEM degrees to count. I work at a big bank where the only thing that matters is years of experience. It doesn’t matter if you have a PhD or a bachelor’s degree; they both mean the same thing. I came in as an entry-level employee at 28 because I spent so long in school.

I was performing far above an entry-level analyst, so once my minimum years of experience hit, I told my director that I wanted $80k or I would apply to another team.

He told me there was no way I was going to get $80k from any team. I asked if he could at least check with HR because I didn’t really want to change teams, but I wanted to be paid what I felt I deserved.

He refused and said, “I’m not going to ask HR because I know 100% that you’re not going to get paid that much no matter what. If you want to waste time applying to other teams just to be told the same thing, then go ahead!” So I applied to another team in the same department that same day. This was Monday.

On Wednesday, the director of that team called me for an interview. On Thursday, I received an offer. The offer was for $92k. I accepted immediately and informed my current director that I had accepted a new position.

He was furious and asked why I would apply and accept a role without telling him. I replied, “You told me to.” Two weeks later, I started my new position.

Shortly after, my old VP called me and asked why I left without giving them a chance to counteroffer. I explained what had happened, and he was shocked. He told me they would have countered on the spot. It turns out my old director never thought I would actually leave. Jokes on him.

