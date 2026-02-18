Employee Was Denied A Parking Permit By Their Company, So They Got A Taxi Home Every Time They Worked Past Midnight

It’s a fact of life that some company’s business practices just don’t make any sense...at all.

No Parking Permit? You’ll pay for that mistake… “I am a shift worker in a city in the UK. My employer has limited parking and staff parking is by permit only. This permit is paid for out of wages at a fixed percent (it’s less than 1%) of our wages. When you are going through the onboarding process you are given the opportunity to apply for one of these permits.

As part of the application process you are asked what your public transport journey time is. I applied for one with my 90 minute journey team each way. Driving easily cuts this in half. My shift pattern is either normal day shifts, night shifts or late shifts which finish after midnight and are also the vast majority of my shifts. The organization also has a policy of paying for taxis home for any employee finishing after midnight as public transport after this time is very limited.

I was declined for a permit for reasons which are not at all clear. They do not publish the criteria for acceptance or rejection. I therefore get public transport to work at a relatively token cost to me and for most of my shifts they pay for a taxi home which each time costs the same amount as I would pay them in a month for a parking permit. I have since been offered a permit when management realized I was costing them on most of my shifts. I declined as I quite like the arrangement.”

This policy is totally backwards…but this worker isn’t complaining!

