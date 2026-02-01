Employee Worked From Home And Set Clear Boundaries With His Partner, So He Snapped At Them After Being Interrupted On A Recorded Call

Working from home still requires focus and boundaries.

The following story involves a man who works from home.

He repeatedly asked his significant other not to interrupt during work hours.

But they keep forgetting and continue to interrupt him during work calls.

AITA for snapping at significant other for WFH interruption. I currently am WFH. I have told my significant other multiple times when I am working not to interrupt. I could be on a call. I could be in a meeting. It has happened a few times, and I have let it slide.

This man moved to the bedroom but was still interrupted by his partner.

I moved into a bedroom to mitigate this. While being recorded with a customer, they asked if I needed anything from the store. I had just told them I would be on break at a certain time. They did this seven minutes before the break.

He snapped at them.

I snapped at them and told them everything we need is on our shopping list. Their number one reply was “I didn’t mean to.” Their number two reply was “I forgot.” AITA?

