Entitled Driver Lies To A Police Officer And Expects To Get Her Way, But The Other Driver Tells The Officer To Look At The Security Footage

Did you know that some gas stations still have attendants who pump your gas for you? Apparently, that’s the way all gas stations are in New Jersey.

Personally, I have never been to a gas station where I didn’t have to pump gas myself, but the woman in this story seems to assume that every gas station she goes to has someone working there who will pump her gas.

That’s just a small part of the drama in this story that quickly escalates and even involves a police officer.

Let’s read all about it from the perspective of a person she falsely assumes works at the gas station.

Make a mess of my car … get messy yourself I was on my way home after a very long day working at the hospital. As much I as I would have rather just kept driving, the gaslight blazing away on my dash told me to stop being lazy and just fill the tank. After hopping off the highway, I head for the small station I frequently use. It only has two pumps (both sides, so 4 spots). Even though it has great prices, I rarely have to wait more than a car or two for an open spot. Other than the station, the road is pretty much empty nearby. The station was on my side of the road so I turned on my right-hand directional.

But another vehicle almost caused an accident.

As I begin to turn the wheel into the station, this lunatic in a Mercedes, coming from the other direction, sliced through the out-lane and inches across my front bumper to beat me into the parking lot. I slammed on my breaks, sending my gym bag and a stack of folders shooting off the passenger seat into jumbled mess on the floor. I am not a big swearer but that had me cussing like a sailor.

If only the police officer had been paying attention!

As I pulled in, I noticed a police car in a parking spot outside the building that houses the cashier and the tiny convenience store. My hopes rose as I prayed the officer saw the crazy lady’s stunt and I was about to witness instant karma. No such luck. Sigh. She pulled to one side of the pumps. I pulled to the other. I got out, swiped my card, and started the gas flowing.

The situation got even more frustrating.

Then clear as a bell, I hear the snottiest sounding voice issuing from the Mercedes. “This is unbelievable. I was clearly here first but this idiot is filling up the other car first. No! He hasn’t even started me yet. I swear these people are stupid as s**t out here. Hold on, Shellie. I have to deal with this moron or I will be here all day.” Now the dreaded “Excuse ME!!” is aimed right at me. “You know you don’t need to wait for the tank to be full before you start another car? Now come here and take this.” she said waggling a credit card at me “If I am late because of you, I will be calling your boss. And just so you know, it is very rude to service customers out of order. I was here ahead of that guy.”

OP realized why the lady in the Mercedes was confused.

I looked down and sure enough she has a New Jersey license plate. In NJ, you don’t pump your own gas, an attendant does it for you. My state may have a few Full Service stations left but honestly I haven’t seen one in ages. Here you pump for yourself. If she had gotten out of her car she would have seen I WAS “that guy” but the pump blocked her line of sight.

His response was pretty epic!

I considered an ‘I don’t work here lady’ style response, but the primped-up entitled expression on this self-absorbed B required more from me. She stared harder at me, raising her brows and waggled the card even more emphatically, before I knew what to do. I let go of my pump, stepped closer and took the card from her manicured fingers. As she sneered at me, I looked her right in the eyes and snapped my hand downward, flinging her card straight into the trash barrel beside the pump. Someone must have thrown a slushy or milkshake in there, because the card made an awesome splat sound when it hit the bottom.

The drama was just starting.

The harpy-shrill screech that ensued made the thought of sorting out all the files on the floor of my car almost worth it. It could have stop there and I would have happily driven away with my half-full tank but it was not over yet. She was screaming obscenities at me as I turned away, broiling out the Mercedes in her designer outfit, completely losing her mind. That was when the officer came dashing out of the store. “Excuse me miss are you alright? What is going on?”

The woman is clearly a liar.

“This man assaulted me and stole my card. He threw it in there.” She says stabbing a three inch long nail at the barrel. “Is that correct, sir?” “Barely. She insisted, and I mean INSISTED, I take her card. Since I am under no obligation to provide her service with the card, nor did I want it, I disposed of it in the most expedient manner available to me.” I replied, gesturing at the wonderful trash receptacle myself. “That was a pretty petty thing to. I think you should get it for her,” the officer decreed. The NJ B was beaming with smug malice at that.

OP had a request.

“I will under one condition. You detain us both then go look at the store’s parking lot camera. Once you see how we entered the lot, you can decide who goes dumpster-diving.” He raised a brow at me but says “Fine.” He takes our licenses and tells us to both to wait there. She is a bit perplexed at first but her natural entitlement must have convinced her she HAS TO BE in the right. It is not long before she began to hiss a handful of pretty vile threats at me.

The police officer finally saw what happened.

I ignored her and finished filling my tank. My passive smiling confidence must have unnerved her eventually. She crept back into the driver’s seat and began talking about lawyers with Shellie. About 20 minutes later, the officer returned. He handed me back my license and told me I’m free to go. Before New Jersey can get a word out, he very sternly rounds on her and said “Registration, ma’am.” That made cleaning up her mess totally worth it!

It’s so weird that you don’t pump your own gas in New Jersey. I wonder what happens if you’re from out of town and start to pump your own gas, because that’s probably what I would do.

I’m glad this story worked out well in the end.

