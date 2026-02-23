Exhausted Tenant Endured A Neighbor’s Crying Baby Echoing Through The Hallway, So She Finally Considered A Note To Reclaim Her Peace

We all know parenting a newborn is hard, but it can be hard to live with the noise.

So when one chronically ill tenant kept hearing a neighbor pacing the hallway with a screaming newborn at all hours, she felt trapped between empathy and exhaustion.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA if I leave a note for my neighbours about bringing their screaming baby into the apartment hallway CONSTANTLY? One of my neighbours has a newborn, and they CONSTANTLY walk the baby up and down the hall when it’s crying or screaming, trying to console it. This happens throughout the day and into the night (currently happening right now, and it’s just past 10 PM). I’m dealing with multiple chronic health conditions and work from home, and I’m at my wits’ end. I have a polite note written, ready to stick to their door, asking if they can please soothe their baby INSIDE their apartment and not in the hallway, as this is a shared space and the sound carries into nearby apartments. I hate confrontation, so I feel like leaving a note on their door is my best option. I understand that living in an apartment isn’t always going to be quiet, but, in my opinion, it’s extremely rude to disturb everyone else with screaming at all hours. KEEP THE CRYING BABY IN YOUR **** UNIT. AITA?

The walls were thin, and this tenant’s patience was growing even thinner.

What did Reddit think?

While the mother may not have meant to be malicious, the behavior still needs to be addressed.

Two things can be be true here.

This commenter also sees both sides of the situation.

It might help to position it as a team effort of sorts.

This tenant will need to find a way to stay understanding while still holding her ground.

Turns out, shared space comes with shared limits.

