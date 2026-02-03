Four Neighbors Agreed A Useless HOA Didn’t Make Sense Anymore, So One Homeowner Became President And Quietly Dismantled It

HOAs are usually sold as a way to keep neighborhoods running smoothly, even when there’s barely anything to manage.

So when one reluctant homeowner was stuck taking a turn as HOA president, they looked closely at what the association was actually doing.

That closer look revealed a loophole that could shut the whole operation down for good.

They made me the president and now it’s gone! Just wanted to boast in here a bit. I moved into a four-house development in 2020 that was required to have an HOA. We have a small park at the back that needed to be maintained. This park was more or less the last house’s backyard.

The HOA had some previous business they were sorting out.

They proposed taking over the property (it’s a flood plain and has an estimated value of $3,000 on the CAD), filling the remaining goal of emergency funds, and taking over the maintenance so they could change it to their desire. We would maintain access, and we had a lawyer draft up a deed that limits the use to personal use only. If they move, we can take it back.

The neighbors were all pretty much in agreement.

All the benefits, plus a giant decrease in monthly costs. We all got together and agreed this was the best option.

But when it came time to select new leadership, one homeowner had an even better idea.

Once that was done, we had to select a new president. None of us want the HOA, so it’s always a teeth-pulling exercise to get someone to do it. Well, it was my turn. I found an opportunity to disband the HOA, and without the park, there was very little that needed to be done.

He doesn’t think it made much sense to have one in the first place.

The only community maintenance was a small strip of grass that’s technically on my property. I have a riding mower, so when I became president, I fired the maintenance company since they had a minimum charge just to stop by and mow that small strip. I just made it part of my mowing routine, and it adds maybe one minute to my mow. We had to renew the HOA, and this was our opportunity.

So finally, it was gone!

We decided not to renew, and we officially have no HOA! We still have a fund together that we hold in a third-party account. There is obviously a tiny bit of risk, but we went from $280 a month to $0. What a time to be alive.

They’re finally free!

These homeowners finally learned that not every neighborhood needs an HOA.

