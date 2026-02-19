Frustrated Woman Asked Her Fiancé To Help Her Keep The Apartment Clean, But He Reverted Back To His Old Habits After Two Weeks

Living with a slob can be frustrating.

This woman recently moved in with her fiancé, but she immediately got frustrated with how messy the place could get. He changed his messy ways when she asked him to help, but it didn’t last long.

Read the full story below.

AITA for wanting my partner to help clean I (21F) and my fiancé (22M) have been together for 3 years. We met online and were long-distance for about 2 years, seeing each other at least twice a year. We’d been planning and saving to move in together. We knew I would have to move to him since he’s in university. He finally got a proper apartment, a car, and a stable income, so we decided it was possible for me to move. I’m from the USA, and he’s from Puerto Rico (a U.S. territory), so it wasn’t too hard with the help of our families. We’ve now been living together for 3 months. I only know English, but he’s been teaching me Spanish. Since Spanish is the native language in PR, I’ve struggled to find a job. We both knew it would be difficult and understood what that meant.

This woman’s fiancé tried for two weeks, but he soon slipped back to his old, messy habits.

As he’s the sole source of income, I felt the need to make sure the apartment was always clean and never ask him to do anything. After two weeks of cleaning up after myself, him, and our two cats, I got really frustrated, mixed with homesickness and the stress of not having a job. We talked, and I asked him to just put his clothes in the basket when he takes them off, and for whoever dirties a dish to clean it right after. This worked for about two weeks, and now he’s leaving dirty dishes in the sink and his clothes and shoes wherever he takes them off, on top of leaving his games all over the already small living room. I feel bad nagging him to keep picking up after himself, but I can’t clean up after all of us every day like this. Note: He has a part-time job with classes a few days a week.

