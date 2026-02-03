Grocery Store Employee Was Working Part-Time After A Snowstorm, But His Manager Lectured Him About Labels On An Early Saturday Shift

Not every job needs a motivational speech before breakfast.

In this story, a man working in the grocery store was stocking apples during an early morning shift.

His manager approached him and launched into corporate talk about quality and presentation.

Whoa! Seriously? Let’s take a closer look!

Almost laughed at my new manager this morning. I’m working a crappy part time grocery store job. I am stocking in the produce department. I am looking for something better. It’s pretty chill for the most part. It obviously still sucks.

This man was approached by his manager.

I was putting some bags of apples on display. This guy comes over and says: “Make sure the labels are always facing up and the bags look presentable. At this store, we’re about quality and presentation”.

It was early Saturday morning, and he wasn’t ready for a serious corporate talk.

Sir, it is 8 a.m. on a Saturday. After a massive snowstorm. Please leave the corpo talk at the door. Lmao.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This is standard practice everywhere, says this one.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, people are suddenly calling him out.

Some customers can be too stiff and serious!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.