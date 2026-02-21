Groomsman Was Asked To Wear Matching Custom-Made Suits For His Brother’s Wedding, But He Refused To Shell Out Money From His Own Pocket

Weddings can get expensive fast, especially for the wedding party.

AITA for thinking it’s unreasonable to buy a single use suit to be a groomsman? I’m a groomsman in my brother’s wedding. He is now talking about having all the groomsmen wear matching custom-made suits. They would not be rentals. Each of us would be expected to pay for our own.

I pushed back. I said I am happy to follow a general dress code. I said I could coordinate accessories. I am not willing to buy a custom suit chosen by the couple for their wedding.

In my view, if the groom and bride want the wedding party to fully match, then they should pay for it. If they do not want to pay, then the normal alternative is a simple dress code like “dark suit, white shirt.” It should not involve forcing people to buy a single-use outfit. That is exactly how I handled it at my own wedding.

We paid for the bridesmaids’ matching dresses. The groomsmen just wore suits they already owned. I bought bow ties for everyone. AITA for saying no unless the suits are paid for or rented?

