Hardworking Female Representative Got An Annoying Caller Who Wanted To Talk To A Guy, So She Redirected Them To Her Manager Who Hung Up On The Caller For His Request

Don’t want to be served by a lady? Ok, have it your way I used to work in tech support for an ISP. I am a cis woman and so many times I would answer the phone and get a: “Oh, I didn’t want to get put through to accounts”

“This isn’t accounts, this is tech support, how can I help? “But you’re a LADY” Sigh. I had a fair few callers who absolutely would refuse to talk to me because wOmEn CaNt Do tEcH sUpPoRt, despite the fact they are clearly having issues and need help and I was trained to help them, but you know, this is fun! The worst one I ever had Was this grumpy old man, I’m going to call him Theo because I hate that name (no offence to any Theo’s here, but bad experiences, you know) It was a really busy day, call queues were like an hour.

Normally, if it’s quiet, we can help with “unsupported” issues (wifi not working, X-Box Live not connecting etc.) but if queues were over half an hour, and they had basic internet connections and the speed was ok, we had to get rid of them. So, with it being a busy day, we couldn’t help with unsupported issues. I’ve been having a fairly good day, all pretty simple “have you tried turning it off and on again? No? Try that. It works now? Cool, bye” calls. Then I got Theo. The phone call went like this: Me: Hi, *company name* tech support, you’re speaking with OP Theo: I don’t want to talk to you Me: Um, I’m sorry?

Theo: I don’t want to talk to you, I always have difficulties with ladies, they never listen and never do what I ask them. Me: I’m sorry you feel that way, but if you just let me know what your prob- Theo: I SAID I DON’T WANT TO TALK TO YOU! PUT ME THROUGH TO A MAN Me: I’m sorry, but all of my colleagues are on other calls, and our call queues are really long at the moment, I can’t just transfer you to someone. I can put you back in the queue but I can’t guarantee that you will speak to a man. Theo: PUT ME THROUGH TO A MAN RIGHT NOW! I HAVE BEEN ON HOLD FOR THREE HOURS ALREADY!

This was a lie, our queues were long, but not THAT long Me: Again, as I told you, my colleagues are on other calls. I can put you back in the queue however. Theo: PUT ME THROUGH TO YOUR MANAGER! Me: Sure, but she’s a woman Pretty sure I could hear Theo’s brain exploding at this point Theo: PUT ME THROUGH TO A MAN MANAGER Me: Fine. Hold please.

We had a policy that whilst you CAN take other calls when you had someone on hold, you weren’t supposed to, just in case you got muddled up, unless a manager said it was ok. So I put him on hold. Then I sat there, doing nothing for a minute or so. Then I answered some emails. Then I made a coffee. By this point, about 10 minutes have passed, I wanted to keep him on hold longer but I felt bad leaving the call queue for that long. I IM’d the big mean manager who doesn’t take guff from anybody, I will call him Draz

Me: Hey Draz, I’ve got some dude on the line who won’t talk to me because I’m a “lady”

Draz: What’s he having issues with? Me: No idea, he won’t even tell me that Draz: Ugh, how long has he been on hold for? Me: About 10 minutes Draz: Cool, keep him on hold for another 20, take some more calls in the meantime Me: Great, thanks!

So I did just that, helped a few more, much nicer people, then after 20 minutes or so I messaged Draz to ask him if he wanted to take Theo’s call now. He did. Obviously, I didn’t hear the phone call itself, but Draz later told me it went something like this: Draz: Hi, this is Draz speaking Theo: Oh good. A man. That lady was so rude, she wasn’t listening to a word I said Draz: That’s funny, she told me you refused to tell her anything about what issues you are having

Theo: Exactly! She wouldn’t listen! Draz: So what issues are you having? Theo: My computer won’t turn on Draz:… And? Theo: You guys run the computer right, you need to help me fix it! Draz: No, we do not “run” your computer. We provide you with an internet connection, and according to my end, your internet is connected. I don’t even know what kind of computer you have- Theo: Microsoft

Draz: Don’t interrupt me. As I was saying, I don’t know what kind of computer you have, and whilst technically I probably could help you troubleshoot, I don’t want to. You were rude to my staff and your computer not turning on is unsupported so I don’t even HAVE to help Theo: Yes you do! You run the internet! My computer has the internet and I can’t access it if my computer doesn’t turn on Draz: Then call Microsoft Theo: I don’t want to, I’ve already called you Draz: Then buy a Mac And then Draz hung up on him

