Hardworking Pizza Delivery Driver Only Got A Two Cent Tip From A Customer’s Kid, But The Customer Apologized And Tipped $10 Extra

“Uh… No. Pizza guy! Come back here!” Disclaimer: I’m a delivery driver for one of the big chains. This incident happened last night, but I wasn’t able to post it since I fell asleep.

I was going on a standard delivery to this one house. It was a clear night, barely anyone on the roads. All in all, a relaxing drive there. I didn’t recognize the address that I was going to until I pulled up on the house. It was that house. The last time I had delivered a pizza to that house, there was a kid that was pointing a laser pointer in my eyes as I walked up to the front door.

After I knocked on it, he took forever to come down the stairs, too. The mother opened the door and told me to wait as she shouted for him. It was some fifteen year old high school kid. By the way he was acting with the laser pointer, I assumed he would be nine, but no. I read him the total, and he handed me a wad of cash. The mother looked at him and asked, “Does that include the tip?” He said, “Yeah,” and took his pizzas out of my hands and ran upstairs.

As I got back to the car, he started to shine the laser pointer in my eyes again as I started to count the wad that he had given. Technically, he did include the tip into the wad of cash; a whole two cents. This last encounter flashed through my mind as I put my car in park and got out. Well, at least there’s no laser pointer tonight, I thought. I walked up to the front door again and knocked. The mother opened the door again and called for the kid. He came down the stairs and I read him the total – $19.98.

He gave me a single $20 bill, grabbed his pizzas and closed the door. I started on down the drive way when I heard the front door open again and a female voice shout “Pizza guy! Come back here!” I immediately tensed and ran over the itemized list in my mind. Oh, crap. Did I forget a two liter or something? I don’t remember there being a drink on the order… I turned around, puckering my butthole as I walked back towards the door expecting a reaming for something that I thought that I had forgotten.

As I got to the door the mother was there. She looked at me and said, “How much did he give you?” “Uh… $20.” “How much was the order?” “$19.98.” “That’s what I thought.” She yelled upstairs for the kid to come down and to wait at the door. She went back into the house for a minute and came back. She looked at her son with one of those “you’re in deep trouble” mom looks and asked him, “Why didn’t you give him a tip?” “Uh… I did.”

“Two cents? That’s not a tip. I told you to give him five. Why didn’t you give him a tip?” The kid just darted his eyes between me and his mother. “Apologize to him. Now.” The kid turned his eyes towards the ground and sheepishly said, “Uh… I’m sorry.” The mother told him to go back upstairs and handed me a $10 bill. She looked at me and said, “I’m sorry for that. I expect he didn’t tip you the last time either so here’s $10. Have a nice night.” That’s some A class parenting.

