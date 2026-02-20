‘Harlow is a very involved father.’ – A Golden Retriever Dad Got Very Excited When He Saw His Puppies

All dogs are wonderful, but golden retrievers are a special kind of breed.

Their kind and gentle demeanor can’t be matched in the canine world and they have a reputation for being great family dogs for a reason.

And it looks like they make great parents, too!

A TikTokker named Lolo posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Harlow reacted when he saw his precious puppies.

The video shows Harlow excitedly playing with his eight puppies.

Lolo asked her dog, “Do you love all of the attention?”

The video’s caption reads, “Dad mode activated! Harlow is a very involved father. He loves his pups so much!”

How sweet!

Here’s the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual was impressed.

That is one proud doggy daddy!

