He Became Top Of His Class At University, Then His Best Friend Thought She Could Cheat Off His Work

College is a time that can make or break friendships.

What would you do if your best friend tried to cheat off of all your hard work? One guy recently questioned his approach to this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITA for not letting my paper get photographed?

Basically, myself (20M) is a university student (learning film) and has a course called Indian Cinema.

Since it’s a new course and I can’t risk my scholarship, I studied so hard for it – took notes, watched every single film and did every possible thing for good scores and emerged top of my class.

That’s certainly no small accomplishment.

One of my friends didn’t get to write the exams due to her attendance shortage (she just didnt attend the classes) and her retest is coming this February.

As soon as I got the answer script today, she just impulsively started photographing it, and I requested her not to.

Not an unreasonable request.

I know that it isn’t that big of a deal, but I felt very awkward when she did that, because I put A LOT of effort into it.

I found references from films I’ve never watched and structured my answers so well, I just don’t want some random classmate taking it away with no effort.

She got very upset and just murmured something and turned away, even though I was very polite. AITA here?

No one else deserves to reap the benefits of work they didn’t do. Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

She should focus on trying to copy his work ethic instead.

