He Caught His Managers Stealing From The Company, So He Reported It To The Store Owner, Who Fired Them And Promoted This Guy With A Nice Raise

When you are working at a job and you get a new manager, you can expect that things will change, and not always for the better.

What would you do if you suspected that your new manager was stealing money from the company?

That is what happened to the pizza guy in this story, so he reported it to the owner, who caught the manager stealing, fired them, and promoted this guy.

Caught managers stealing, ended up with a hefty raise This happened a few years ago. When I was 16, I got my first job working for a franchise owned pizza place.

Wow, that is a long time to stay at a first job.

I worked there until I was 24. When I was 19, I received the shift leader position and got a .30 cent raise. Our store was pretty slow and we only had a handful of employees there, so I understood.

Ok, things could be changing.

One day the franchise owner comes in when I’m running my shift to tell me I would be getting a new manager. The franchise owner gave me his personal number and said if I needed anything, to call him if the new manager had any problems.

This is a really long shift.

So, the next day I’m working my 10 am to 12 am shift and the new manager comes in. We’ll call him Stan. We talk a little more and he asks why there isn’t an assistant manger.

Small stores usually don’t need them.

I let him know we probably don’t make enough to pay an assistant manager. He said he would worry about that and he left. I jumped to the conclusion that he was going to make me the assistant. Wrong.

Oh, so he is playing favorites.

I closed that night and had to come in at 4pm the next day. When I did, Stan was there with a girl I’ve never seen before wearing one of our uniforms. He said it was his roommate “Wendy”. She had never worked for a pizza place before but she just lost her job. He hired her as the assistant manager and completely changed my schedule and severely cut my hours.

Nice, training your boss.

Oh, and guess who had to train her? Yep. Before Stan and Wendy, I worked 10a to 12a 4 days a week, then 4 to close on two other days.

His paychecks will be a lot smaller.

Now I just had 4p to 12a 5 days a week. No more overtime. That severely hurt me financially but I sucked it up. This place was pretty much in my back yard and I loved my job before all this mess.

What could be happening?

The next couple of weeks are okay except we are coming up short Every night that I close. Usually no more than 10$ but that’s a lot! And it was coming back on me because I’m the one who does the nightly inventory, paperwork, and deposits.

Why would it come from his paycheck?

I brought the shortage problem to Stan and he told me if it kept happening he would start taking it from my check! I had Never stolen a penny from this place and I felt pretty attacked. He says he wasn’t accusing me, just letting me know what he would have to do. I said fine.

Yeah, he has to protect himself.

Every day from now on, when I close I want to do a shift change. A shift change is basically counting down the drawers, which would help figure out where the shortages are coming from. He agrees. The Very Next Day I go in at 4 and start clocking in and all that fun stuff before Wendy leaves.

Wendy is looking suspicious.

I look at the order screen for the day to see how well we did for lunch (money wise) and I notice something. It said at 12 a customer( just happened to be one of my regulars) called and ordered 10 pizzas for pick up. It said the order was cancelled.

Why is this happening?

They had never cancelled before so I was concerned. Quick side note-I feel like I was being more of a manager than both of mine put together. Btw I was in the back office counting the drawers, Wendy was covering the front.

I don’t blame him for digging into this.

I pick up the phone and call the customer from earlier. I didn’t ask why he cancelled. I asked how his experience was today since we had a new manager. He said it was fine except she needed to learn how to work the credit card machine.

I’m beginning to see what she is doing.

Apparently she told him she could only take cash. He said he left, went to the atm and came back and paid 80 in cash for the pizzas. He said other than that, everything was fine. I asked to confirm and he said he most definitely didn’t cancel.

This is definitely not what happened.

So here’s one possibility. The credit card machine Did go down and she Could only accept cash so she cancelled the order in the computer until he came back and paid, and she just forgot to ring it up again. That would be harmless. Instead I think she’s stealing.

Stan may well be in on it.

I knew if I went to Stan he wouldn’t do anything about it so I call our franchise owner “Eric”. I ask his opinion and he said he thinks I’m right. So he tells me what to do.

He wants some firm proof.

First, I wasn’t allowed to say a word about it to Stan or Wendy. He said let Wendy leave and finish out the day as usual. He said if she’s not stealing, you will come up 80 over at the end of the night. If she’s stealing, we should break even.

So, she is stealing.

I finished counting. We were one dollar short. The next day is when the magic happens. I go in at 4 as usual. Wendy is there waiting for Stan to pick her up.

It’s all going down now.

Then Eric walks in. He tells her to follow her to the office and tells me to send Stan back when he gets here. Stan comes in and asks why Eric is there. I shrug and tell him he’s wanted in the office.

Yup, they got fired.

Maybe 20 mins later, Stan walks out, brushes past me and gets in his car. Wendy comes out next and tells me she hopes I’m happy. Eric hadn’t come out of the office yet so I went back there to talk to him.

Wow, that is a lot of money.

He said in three weeks they stole over 1,000 between them and he would have never known if it wasn’t for me. He then says, oh you’re the new assistant manager, I’m gonna give you 13/hr and we will consider more after a preliminary period. 13/hr. I was making 8.50 before this.

I stayed a few more years after this.

They really should have gotten arrested for how much they took, but at least it all worked out in the end for this guy.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think of the story.

This is what I was thinking as well.

This was a good idea.

Yeah, why would they steal from the owner?

This person found a scam as well.

People usually get caught.

Did they really think they would get away with it?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.