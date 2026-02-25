He Delivered A Pizza To A Young Girl, And When The Girl Dropped The Pizza And The Mom Started Yelling At Her, He Made Them A New One For Free

When you deliver pizza for a living, you are bound to see some interesting things while bringing people their food.

What would you do if a very young girl answered the door for the pizza, and then, after you left, you saw that she dropped it and her mom was yelling at her?

That is what happened to the delivery driver in this story, so after their shift, they made another pizza and brought it to them for free.

Little girl drops her mums’ pizza So, I’ve been delivering pizza for close to a year now, had no hiccups so far until this happened.

This should be easy.

I got a delivery to a familiar house, nice and easy drive. Got to the door and heard the mum yell out “I’ll be just a minute”. Anyway, I’m greeted to the face of a 6-7-year-old when the door opens, no mum in sight.

Kids can accept a pizza without a problem.

Now I don’t really care about kids answering the door in regards to tips, as in Australia we don’t have a tipping culture and don’t rely on tips. I tell the little girl it was $18 all up, and she looks at me puzzled and hands a $50 saying “Is this enough?”.

It is good that this person is honest.

Of course, I’m not going to steal from a little kid, so I carefully count back her change to the exact cent. I think it’ going smoothly. How wrong was I.

She needs to be careful.

I attempt to give her the pizza, she is obviously struggling to hold the box. I hesitate and say “I think it would be best if you got your mum to carry it just in case”, however, she shakes her head and said her mum said she had to carry it back. This upset me a bit, I don’t want to be blamed if she drops the pizza. The little girl gets a good grip of the pizza and walks down the hallway as I’m closing the door.

No surprise here.

Just as I was about to close the door, the little girl drops the pizza, topping side down, all over the floor. At this point, I’ve shut the door fully and can see a bit of the action through the glass pane next to the door.

Well, dinner is ruined.

The little kid is trying to scrape all the toppings into the box, and failing horrendously. I’m in an awkward position as I’m just standing there at the door, helpless. I wait there for another good 2-3 minutes waiting at the door to see if her mum came to rectify the situation with me.

Why would they get a new pizza?

I was prepared to talk it over with her and see if she wanted a new one, however, all I could hear was the mum scolding her daughter about the mess she made. At that point, I was pretty upset. The little girl must have felt so embarrassed about the situation.

Some parents are awful.

The mum didn’t have the decency to help her struggling kid with the pizza. As I went to my car which was a good 20 meters away, I could still hear the mum yelling. I got back to the store and told my manager what happened just to cover myself if the mum rang up and tried to blame anything on me.

Yeah, I feel bad for the kid, too.

Fortunately, we didn’t hear from her. Throughout the whole shift, I felt awful about the situation and felt sorry for the girl. At the end of our shift, we get to make and take home a pizza for free.

This is really nice.

I decided to make the same pizza as the one that the little girl dropped and drop it off on my way home to their house. This wasn’t because I felt bad for the mum who probably had to cook her own dinner, but I felt as if it would take the stress off the little girl.

What a nice person.

So, I went back to their house, pizza in hand and some ice-cream for the kid. I explain to the mum that I saw what happened and decided to tell her how little kids shouldn’t answer the door, as money can be easily taken/ food easily dropped.

Well, now she is getting a little too involved.

I say that in the future she should at least watch her child when answering the doors for deliveries at the very least. She ended up apologising profusely and thanking me for my troubles.

She learned her lesson.

The mum has answered the door ever since.

While this was clearly a very nice thing to do, she was putting herself at risk by scolding the mom like that.

