Son Hoped To Have A Positive Relationship With His Only Remaining Parent, But His Dad’s Actions Were Downright Criminal

Losing a parent is difficult at any age, but especially when you’re a kid.

The guy in this story is a young adult now, but was just a small child when his mom passed.

Understandably, though he was taken care of by his grandmother, he missed that parent-child relationship, and naturally wanted to rekindle a relationship with his father once he was grown.

And all was going well – until it wasn’t any more.

WIBTA for pressing charges on my father? I am nineteen and male, and my mother passed back when I was about six years old, when she was thirty. My dad, 35 when she died, was in prison at the time. When my mother passed I started receiving survivor benefits from social security. They all went to my nana, since she got custody of me and my brothers.

Around two years ago I got back in touch with my dad hoping he wasn’t the awful guy I remembered him to be. He was doing good for a while, so back in March 2025 I decided to move in with him. Since I was eighteen at the time, the survivor benefits were coming to me. Our deal was for me to let him hold onto the the checks in a safe, so I wouldn’t spend it all on stupid stuff. I trusted him (bigggggg mistake).

So I stopped getting these checks around June, right after I graduated – I’ve only used about three since I turned 18 (the ones from before I moved in with him). He wouldn’t let me use any of the other checks while I was living with him. I moved out for about a month because of that, then I moved back in. Mind you, he wants me to pay rent to live with him even though I didn’t have a job and he practically begged for me to move in with him.

I’ve been graduated for a good while now, and recently started my first job – so I wanted to use my checks to get a car or bike. He refused to give them up, so around December I went to the social security office to get them voided, and came to find out all of them have been cashed via cash app (not mine). He doesn’t know that know he’s used them, so now I’m trying to keep it that way while I’m thinking of pressing charges – especially since he wants me to pay back all the rent that I “owe” him and utilities. Would I be wrong to press charges on him for theft and forgery and sue him for the money he stole from me? WIBTA?

