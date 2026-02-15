Employee Thinks AI Works Best In The Procedural Space, But That’s Not Stopping His Job From Outsourcing His Creative Work

The future continues to become increasingly uncertain with the rise of AI.

The outsourcing of creativity to machines has become a large conversation point. One guy recently shared his thoughts about this topic with Reddit. Here are the details.

Paradoxical Bureaucratization of Writing, Translating, Creative Careers…

I’m referring to my experience in writing/translating here, but I’m sure this applies to other people’s professions too.

Regarding writing and translation – producing text-based content is now a flailing career path due to AI adoption.

This seems to be the growing reality.

The alternative is to become a “content strategist”, “translation project manager”, “creative orchestrator”, etc.

Not only are these roles vague, allowing for exploitation of workers through task creep – but they’re also sucking up creativity into a bureaucratic blob.

An inevitable, but nonetheless depressing, outcome.

You would think it would be the other way around with AI.

AI is great at systematization, processing, and organization – meaning it would be far better at “content planning”, “content strategizing” and “orchestrating” than humans.

Other countries use it for exactly this.

Yet, humans are expected to become bot-like bureaucrats while AI does the creative work – which, as we’re seeing, is killing the internet and is also killing human creativity.

Why aren’t more companies outsourcing procedural bureaucracy to AI, and keeping writers and creators for originality and flair?

This seems like a great idea on paper.

People can complain that the internet is “dead” so there’s no point – but we have many talented engineers in the world, so why can’t we start the internet afresh?

With web3, new protocols, et cetera?

Innovative thinking like this is vital.

I know there are existing projects attempting the above.

But I don’t think there’s anything aimed at widespread adoption yet.

And widespread adoption would be needed to avoid the current situation of everyone being siloed off onto social platforms.

Is there any hope to what seems like a pretty dismal creative future? Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

Humans are architects of their own demise.

