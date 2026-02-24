Healthcare Worker Has Spent Three Years Job Hunting While Taking On More Responsibility And Surviving Layoffs, But The Burnout And Rejection Is About To Push Him Into Therapy

For some people, they can do everything right in life and still get nowhere.

Imagine spending years improving your resume by earning degrees and certifications, while taking on extra work, but later being told that you’re “overqualified” or ignored completely?

Would you keep pushing through? Or would you start questioning what else you have to do?

In the following story, one healthcare professional opens up about his struggles in the job market.

Here’s what’s going on.

This job market has me at the point where I’m thinking about therapy. Fam… I am tired. I’m grateful to have a job right now, but I’ve been searching for a new role for three years. Every year, I get a 10-cent raise, and instead of a promotion, I just inherit more work whenever they lay people off. I have taken on so many responsibilities, I don’t even know what my job title is anymore.

He lived through what he thought was worse.

So I tried to be proactive, updated my resume, tailored every bullet, and invested in myself. I’ve got nearly a decade of healthcare experience, a bachelor’s, a master’s, certifications, and licensure. I’ve done everything I can. The market is just cooked, and I lived through 2008. And I am sick of the entry-level or mid-level roles not willing to hire you because you have too much experience and are “overqualified” lol. I’m exhausted from the ghosting, the senior-level roles that pay barely above entry-level, getting dragged through interviews for weeks, only to be rejected on a Sunday, and the audacity of employers asking for free project work. I end the conversation the moment they ask for that.

Then, the pandemic created a whole new layer.

I’ve even started applying to other states, only to find that most places won’t help with relocation anymore unless you’re an executive. Five years ago, this was not even an issue. I survived multiple layoffs, and I definitely have layoff survivor syndrome. The guilt, the anxiety, the burnout, the constant fear that your job could be next. And on top of that, I watched coworkers and patients get sick and *** during COVID. That stuff stays with you. I know I’m not the only one going through it, and I genuinely feel for the people who are job hunting without a safety net right now.

His outlook for the future is not bright.

What gets me is that I’ve been working so hard to pay off my student loans and help my spouse pay theirs, all while watching the dream of owning a home drift further away. We are in our early 30s. My grandfather was telling me how he bought 60 acres of land for $20,000 and built homes on it. And I’m just sitting there thinking that millennials and Gen Z really got dealt a rough hand. I just want to be tired with my people who are going through the same thing and are truly struggling.

Eek. Well, when he puts it that way…

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit relate to what he’s saying.

This person is not a fan of the raise.

Here is an alternative to therapy.

Interesting point.

Yet another good alternative for him.

It’s hard not to feel bad for him, because it sounds like it’s no fault of his own.

Hopefully, things get better.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.