Her Father Asked Her To Change Her Outfit At Her Parents’ House For Christmas Dinner, But This College Student Refused

There can come a point when listening to your parent no longer makes sense.

So, what would you do if you were home for the holidays and your dad told you not to wear a certain outfit because it was inappropriate? Would you find something more modest that he would approve of? Or would you show him your newfound independent side and wear it anyway?

In the following story, one college student finds herself in this scenario and wonders if she made the wrong choice. Here’s what happened.

AITA For wearing an outfit my dad told me not to wear for dinner? I went back home to my parents’ house for the holidays and had, for the most part, a relaxing time with family and old friends, except for an incident on Christmas that is still bothering me. I have recently moved away from home for uni, and this was my first time back since leaving. My dad has always been strict and conservative, but when he told me to change into something more appropriate for dinner, I honestly did not expect that even from him. I tried to push back and ask why my outfit was not appropriate for a dinner with family, but all I got back as a reason was that it is his house and his rules.

Now, she’s wondering if it was all worth it.

He never told me, but I think the real reason was my mid thigh skirt (I never had a skirt that short when living at home) and I told him how it is nonsense to police women’s outfits and I think he was not being a good and considerate host to his guest (me) by being so strict so I was not going to change my outfit. I think living by myself has made me more independent and less of the people pleaser that I used to be, and I am not ready to just do what he tells me to do anymore. One awkward dinner later, my values are intact, but I can’t help but ask, is the length of my skirt really the hill I want the relationship with my dad to suffer on? AITA?

