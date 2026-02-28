Her Father Commented That Her Twin Sister Needed To Lose Weight And Told Her Not To Say Anything, But This Teen Decided To Spill It Anyway

Sometimes, the truth hurts… yet we still decide to tell it to the other person.

The following story is about a teen who learned that her dad wanted her twin sister to lose weight.

He told her not to tell her sister, but she decided to spill it to her anyway.

Now, tension and confrontations arise with everyone in the family.

AITA for telling my sister something negative my father said about her? I’m a teen and I have a twin sister. There’s quite a bit of conflict in our family because my sister has always been on the defiant side. A few days ago, my dad picked me up from school. I had an extracurricular that day, so my sister was already home.

On the way, he started saying that if my sister wanted to get a boyfriend, she’d have to lose weight. Now, in no way is my sister overweight or anything of the sort. She looks larger but weighs an average weight for her height. He went on this rant practically all the way home. I tried to discourage this idea but clearly failed.

Upon arriving home, he said not to tell her. I felt very conflicted about this. Cut to yesterday, I was waiting with my sister for our mother to pick us up. I told her what he had said because it felt wrong for her not to know. She was obviously upset from this news.

Later, I discovered she went and told our mother about this, too. Our mother went and confronted our father. Now, he’s mad at me because I told my sister what he said and broke his trust. He believes he should have told her how he felt instead of me. I still feel like a jerk for telling her. So, AITA?

Not every secret deserves to be kept, especially when it affects someone you care about.

