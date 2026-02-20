Her Job Already Overworks And Underpays Her, But Now They’re Expecting Her To Train Others For Free

Managers often find very sneaky ways to acquire more labor for a lesser cost.

What would you do if your boss sprang new responsibilities on you for no extra pay? One girl recently aired her grievances about this situation on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

They want me to train the new girl, while I’m also the new girl.

Started this job at the beginning of November, and I have been there about 2 months.

My manager approached me yesterday before my shift explaining that we have someone new coming in, and I’ll be the one training her.

In the middle of her telling me this, the new girl walked in and our conversation got cut short.

Oof, that’s awkward.

The only time I had to respond was in front of the new girl, and I felt it would be unprofessional.

Still, I should have pulled my manager aside yesterday during the shift or I wouldn’t be in this position.

The manager is the one responsible for that.

I make significantly less than the other people who have worked here longer.

So when my manager sprung this training on me yesterday (and will probably again today) I got a little upset.

Should I talk to her about training expectations?

That will likely be an uncomfortable conversation.

I need to clarify expectations, and discuss whether or not training pay applies to my role or not.

I have a feeling they’re not going to offer training pay, but I’m still going to ask.

I hate feeling taken advantage of, guess it’s time to quite quit and find another job.

That’s an unfortunate feeling to have at a job where employees should be valued. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

It’s the blind leading the blind here.

