Some parents think they are privy to their adult children’s private matters.

This woman was having trouble with her mom, who thinks she has the right to see her bank account and her transactions.

Read the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITA for wanting to keep my finances private? For reference, I am 20 years old, still living at home, and have a full-time job. So today, my mom and I were going over some stuff, like future plans, me taking over some bills, etc.—basically, financial stuff. While doing this, she wanted to log into my bank account and know exactly how much is in it. But in my opinion, that is my business only, and all that matters is that I am able to pay what I need to, not for her to know exactly how much I have.

This woman’s mom makes her show her her bank account and transactions.

She doesn’t have full access to my bank account, but what she does is sit me down and force me to log in. If she’s unhappy with the amount, she makes me scroll through my transactions and gives me a huge lecture. I have a problem putting my foot down with her sometimes, but darn it, I need to have something that’s my own. Who cares how much I EXACTLY have? If I’m able to make a budget and pay what I need to, that’s all that matters, in my opinion. So, AITA for wanting to keep my financial information to myself?

Your bank account is your business and yours alone.

Some moms need to realize their kids are no longer kids.

