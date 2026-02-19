Her Mom Refused To See The Truth About An Online Scammer, So This Woman Stepped In to Stop Him From Extorting More Money

Some people refuse to believe the red flags in their relationships.

This woman kept warning her mom that the man she was talking to was a scammer, but her mom just wouldn’t listen. She finally took matters into her own hands to protect her mom.

Read the full story below.

AITA Stopped a scammer from scamming my mom So, my mom (58F) has been talking to a guy for a year. Apparently, he’s from overseas and has every plan and intention to meet her, but they haven’t met or even called properly during that time. It all started shortly after my parents divorced, my dad had cheated on my mom, and of course, this really badly impacted her. She told me his name and showed me his profile picture. I (22F) searched him up on Facebook, and there were hundreds of accounts with the same name and profile picture, major red flag. I told my mom about it, and she said, “Well, he’s real,” and refuses to believe anything else. I’m kind of alone in this because she’s pushed her friends away when they’ve said the same thing I did, that this should be a cause for concern. She talks trash about them to me, and I’m like, “Well, Mom, they’re looking out for you.” And she’s like, “Yeah, well, I don’t need anyone.”

This woman made a bold move to stop the scammer from taking her mom’s money.

Long story short, I could see how he was negatively impacting her, and she kept mentioning cryptocurrency, so I knew he was scamming her in some way or form, she’s never had any interest in that sort of thing before. I took her phone (a really bad move, I know, but I didn’t know what else to do) and checked their messages. Sure enough, she was sending him money, and he would ignore her for days on end until he needed more. I sent him a text telling him to back off, or I would involve the authorities, and sure enough, he told my mom the “relationship” was over. She’s super mad at me, rightfully so, for invading her privacy, but I genuinely didn’t know what else to do. I’d rather be the villain than let this guy manipulate her. She said, “Fine, I’ll never date again, since that’s what you want!” I tried to explain myself, but she wasn’t having it. She’ll probably hate me for it for a long time. I just feel like the jerk, lol.

Sometimes, you get hate for being protective.

Doing the right thing does not always get you applause.

