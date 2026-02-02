Her Mom Reupholstered The Furniture Despite Having A Playful Cat, So This Woman Got Blamed For Not Controlling Their Pet’s Behavior

Pets can be playful, and it’s their natural behavior.

The following story involves a woman whose mom decided to reupholster all their furniture before Christmas.

They own a destructive cat, so naturally, things didn’t go the way they wanted to.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling my mom to be realistic at the wrong time.. My mom has been redoing all the upholstery in the house in some sort of fit of Christmas anxiety. She became convinced that all our furniture is too old. She thinks people will think we are gross. She wants the furniture done before anyone comes over for holiday visits.

Meet Buddy…

Complication, we have a cat named Buddy. He scratches everything. We have had him for like a decade. He has always been that way. He contributed quite a bit to the wear and tear of the last furniture. This happened over the course of the last 10 years.

This woman’s mom is mad at the cat for ruining the furniture.

My mother decided to use a fabric that is a very loose weave. You might say it is easy to get hooked on. My cat has already put a scratch in one of her pieces of furniture. She is livid. She is yelling at the cat. She is stomping around. She is telling us we should have stopped it. But he scratches stuff. She knew that.

Now, her mom is also yelling at her.

I kind of maybe said something when I should not have. She was yelling at both me and the cat. She said it was obvious this was going to happen. Now. she is even more upset because I made her feel stupid. My brother wants me to just say sorry. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares a useful idea.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Cats are cats, says this one.

Short and simple.

Finally, this one agrees with her.

You can’t be mad at the cat if you know how playful it can be.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.