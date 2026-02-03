Her Neighbor Kept Barging Into Her Apartment Uninvited, So She Finally Had To Slam Her Door To Make Her Leave

When you live in an apartment building you sometimes have neighbors who swing by to say hi or borrow something.

What would you do if a new neighbor came over to borrow some oil, but then barged in and tried to invite herself over to stay?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she finally had to slam her door in the neighbor’s face to get her to leave.

AITA FOR CLOSING THE DOOR IN MY NEIGHBOR’S FACE? I (25 F) live alone in a small one-bedroom apartment. I was having an AWFUL week, especially Tuesday, and was planning to spend my entire night playing Silksong while laying on my couch.

Who could it be?

Then I heard a knock on my door, which is really unusual. I don’t really know anyone in the building or nearby; the only person I’m close to is my girlfriend (27 NB), and they never come by without telling me. I opened the door and saw a white woman with bright blue hair, late 20’s or early 30’s. I said hi, she said hi, and asked to borrow some olive oil. I said sure and went inside to get it.

Well, this is awkward.

When I came back, she was standing in the middle of my living room, looking around the apartment. Mind you, the place isn’t big, so she could basically see everything — my bedroom, bathroom, etc. I thought that was weird because I didn’t tell her to come in, but I didn’t say anything about it.

This is a weird way to make friends.

I gave her the oil, and she tried to start a conversation about the movie posters on my walls. Like I said, I wasn’t in a good mood and wasn’t looking to chat, so I ended the conversation as I led her toward the door. And I thought that was it.

No big deal.

Forty minutes later, I heard another knock. I thought: “Okay, she’s going to return the rest of the olive oil.” So, I opened the door, and there she was… without the olive oil, and what she said wasn’t something I was expecting: “Hey, I know this is a little weird, but I noticed that you are alone, and I am new to the building as I just moved in to my mom’s house with my son, and I was thinking if you would like some company?”

It is nice she wants to be friends, but she can’t just barge in.

While saying that, she was already kind of trying to get inside my place. I was totally weirded out, but still tried to be polite and said that I was actually going to study and write my essay. She didn’t sound flirty or anything, just like skittish and socially awkward. Again, she tried to start a conversation, asking about what I was studying, because she saw the books next to my TV.

This neighbor is definitely weird.

I responded politely, but ended the conversation because the whole interaction was starting to feel genuinely unsettling. Sunday, about a week later. My girlfriend and I were hosting a DnD session for our friends at my place. I am the DM and while I was in my bedroom, helping one of our friends with his character sheet, my girlfriend answered the door.

Oh great, she is back.

A minute later, they came to me with a confused look on their face, saying that someone was asking to come in. I was surprise to see the same woman in the middle of my living room. My friends kept shooting quick looks at each other and at her. Apparently, when my girlfriend opened the door, the woman said that her mother accidentally locked her out of their apartment, asked to wait inside with us and pushed in.

They are clearly uncomfortable.

My girlfriend blocked her way politely, but was so taken aback that said “I think that’s fine…? but you need to check with the apartment owner. Just a sec.” The woman claimed to know me, but then called me the wrong name. And naturally, the minute my girlfriend turned her back, she slipped right back inside.

At least this woman can stand up for herself.

She repeated the question, saying that she wanted to drink her wine while waiting for her mom. Then I said “No, we already have something planned today”, and led her awkwardly toward the door and closed it on her face. I realize her behavior was pretty pushy, and my friends strongly supported my decision… but she looked genuinely lonesome and who knows what she’s dealing with or whatever. AITA for not welcoming her in?

It seems like the neighbor is just socially awkward and likely harmless, but that doesn’t mean she has to be allowed in. I don’t think she did anything wrong.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person recommends not answering.

Her being lonely doesn’t give her access to the apartment.

If this were a man, she wouldn’t question it.

Yup, keep away from her.

Her neighbor is really making things uncomfortable.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.